Roof collapses as fire rips through infamous Melgisedek in Rietfontein

Firefighters from three City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department stations are battling a blaze at the infamous Melgisedek building in Rietfontein after flames erupted on the third floor on Monday morning, causing the roof to collapse and damaging an estimated 21 rooms.
According to spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba, the fire was reported at about 07:33 on Monday.
She said firefighting resources from Innesdale, Hatfield and Central Fire Stations were immediately dispatched to the scene and are currently actively engaged in firefighting operations.
“Upon arrival, firefighters found the building engulfed with flames on the third floor. The roof has collapsed, and preliminary assessments indicate that approximately 21 rooms have been affected by the fire.”
Radebe-Kgiba said the building’s occupants evacuated safely before the fire spread, and only two patients were treated for smoke inhalation and transported to a nearby medical facility.
She added that fire crews continue to work diligently to contain the blaze, prevent further structural damage, and ensure the safety of surrounding properties.
“The scene has been secured to allow emergency personnel to operate safely.”
concluded.
“We further call on residents to be vigilant and to please immediately report any fire or rescue incident by calling 107 toll-free or alternatively calling 012 358 6300/6400.”
