Kick off your new year with a Galaxy device in Samsung’s Blue Tag Sale

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 04 February 2026 – Samsung is kicking off 2026 with incredible value through the much-anticipated Blue Tag Sale (BTS)**, giving South Africans the chance to upgrade their tech for less. Running from 19 January to 8 February 2026, the campaign brings incredible savings across selected Galaxy smartphones, tablets and wearables, making it an exceptional moment to start the year smart with variety Galaxy prices.

Designed for first-time device buyers, students, young professionals and families, these BTS deals focus on innovative technology that delivers everyday performance with a budget-friendly price tag. From long-lasting batteries1 and innovative cameras to health tracking and seamless connectivity2, Samsung’s entry-level Galaxy range offers what you need to stay connected, entertained and productive.

Top Smartphone and Tablet Deals

Galaxy A26 – Now R4,499* (Save R500)

Level up your smartphone experience with the Galaxy A26. Delivering great everyday performance with a sleek, modern design, it offers a smooth display, an innovative camera system for capturing life’s moments, and a dependable battery1 that keeps up with busy days.

Galaxy A06 – Now R1,599* (Save R400)

Built for everyday use, the Galaxy A06 delivers a smooth smartphone experience with a long-lasting battery1, essential apps and a solid design. Its user-friendly interface and consistent performance make it ideal for first-time smartphone users or anyone looking for a simple, reliable device.

Galaxy Tab A11 Plus 5G – Now R3,999* (Save R1,000)

Step into the future of connectivity with the Galaxy Tab A11 Plus 5G. With fast 5G speeds3, a powerful battery1 and a versatile camera system, this device is great for streaming, social media, work and study on the go. Its durable build ensures it can keep up with everyday life.

1 Estimated against the usage profile of an average/typical user Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, number of times charged and many other factors.

2 Data – Internet connection required. Data and subscription charges may apply. Content subject to availability in country.

3 The enhanced performance figures are based on a comparison of Galaxy Tab A11+ to Tab A9+.*Actual performance will depend on user environment, conditions and pre-installed software and applications.

4 HR alert is intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring or management of any medical condition or disease. Any health-related information accessed through the device and application should not be treated as medical advice. Users should seek any medical advice from a physician.

5 Connecting Samsung Galaxy Buds as Bluetooth Audio is available regardless of OS but to configure advanced settings on the Galaxy Wearable app, Samsung Galaxy Buds must be paired with a smartphone with Android 11.0 or above and minimum 1.5GB Memory.

Wearable Tech at Smart Prices

Galaxy Fit3 – Now R999* (Save R300)

Stay on top of your health and fitness goals with the Galaxy Fit3. Featuring activity tracking, heart rate monitoring4 and smart notifications, it helps keep users motivated and connected all day. Lightweight and comfortable, it fits seamlessly into any lifestyle.

Galaxy Buds Core – Now R799* (Save R200)

Enjoy clear, balanced sound on the move with Galaxy Buds Core. Designed for comfort and convenience, they offer rich audio, stable connectivity5 and a compact charging case, making them fitting for music, calls and on-the-go entertainment.

With these incredible deals and savings, the Samsung Blue Tag Sale is the smart way to upgrade your tech in 2026. Get your favourite Galaxy devices at reduced prices from Samsung stores and online, Samsung Shop App as well as participating retailers nationwide.

Find out more on https://www.samsung.com/za/offer/blue-tag-sale/.

See more of the great deals below:

Device Normal Price BTS Price Save Galaxy S25 FE R13,999 R9,999* R4,000 Galaxy A26 R4,999 R4,499* R500 Galaxy A17 R3,999 R3,499* R500 Galaxy A07 R2 499 R2,199* R300 Galaxy A06 R1 999 R1,599* R400 Galaxy S10 Lite 5G R8 999 R6,999* R2,000 Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G R5 999 R4,999* R1,000 Galaxy Tab A11+ Wi-Fi R4,999 R3,999* R1,000 Galaxy Tab A11 LTE R3,799 R2,999* R800 Galaxy Tab A11 Wi-Fi R2,999 R2,499* R500 Galaxy Watch Ultra R12,999 R8,999* R4,000 Galaxy Watch 8 44mm R7,499 R6,499* R1,000 Galaxy Watch 8 40mm R6,999 R5,999* R1,000 Galaxy Fit3 R1,299 R999* R300 Galaxy Buds3 R3,999 R2,399* R1,600 Galaxy Buds Core R999 R799* R200

* Recommended Resale Price. Prices may vary per participating retailer.

**Terms and Conditions apply.