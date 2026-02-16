Two more arrested in brutal murder of Pretoria e-hailing driver

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a Pretoria e-hailing driver, bringing the total number of arrests to three as police continue the hunt for a fourth suspect.
Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the driver was allegedly killed during a hijacking in Pretoria West last Wednesday, and his vehicle and body were later found in Atteridgeville the same day.
“The suspects, aged 30, 26 and 25, are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 16 February, facing charges including murder and car hijacking.”
The police launched a probe after a disturbing social media video depicting an alleged car-seat murder went viral, showing the final moments of a driver.
The act was captured on the vehicle’s dashcam and has been widely shared on social media.
