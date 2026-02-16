CrimeNews

Two more suspects have been arrested for brutal murder of a Pretoria e-hailing driver, bringing the total number of arrests to three.

5 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Two more arrested in brutal murder of Pretoria e-hailing driver, Isaac David Satlat. Photo: Facebook

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a Pretoria e-hailing driver, bringing the total number of arrests to three as police continue the hunt for a fourth suspect.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the driver was allegedly killed during a hijacking in Pretoria West last Wednesday, and his vehicle and body were later found in Atteridgeville the same day.

“The suspects, aged 30, 26 and 25, are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 16 February, facing charges including murder and car hijacking.”

The police launched a probe after a disturbing social media video depicting an alleged car-seat murder went viral, showing the final moments of a driver.

The act was captured on the vehicle’s dashcam and has been widely shared on social media.

The driver has been identified as Isaac David Satlat. His family has reportedly pleaded for assistance to return his body home to Nigeria.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

