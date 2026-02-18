These five areas are using the most water in Pretoria

Five areas in Pretoria have been flagged as major contributors to Tshwane’s unusually high water consumption, which the city says is placing its water network under severe strain.

The City of Tshwane said since December 2025, average household use has climbed to more than 30.6kℓ per month in some areas, prompting officials to warn that supply stability across Tshwane could be affected if demand is not reduced.

Residents are urged to check for leaks, cut shower times, pause non-essential garden watering and only run appliances with full loads.

The following areas have been identified with exceptionally high household use:

Amandasig Ext 45

Boardwalk Ext 11

Danville Ext 17

Erasmia Ext 5

Glen Lauriston Ext 5

The City of Tshwane said the increased demand is putting pressure on the entire water network, potentially affecting water availability and supply stability across the city.

“If it is not reduced, it could lead to larger-scale outages.”

The City of Tshwane said on February 12, some reservoirs in Regions 1, 3 and 4 are showing early signs of stabilising after the previous week’s depletion linked to inflow challenges.

It furthermore said Ga-Rankuwa and Mabopane Central are stable and operating normally, while the Pretoriusrand Reservoir has recovered to stable levels.

However, the city warned that demand in high-consumption areas remains a serious concern: the Atteridgeville HL and Laudium reservoirs are stable but still under strain due to persistently high usage.

“Major challenges continue at the Mabopane Main and Kruisfontein Reservoirs, which remain critically low, while the Soshanguve L and DD systems (along with Mabopane) are still empty—meaning there is currently no active supply in those areas and technical teams are struggling to restore flows because the network is depleted.”