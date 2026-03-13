Elderly homeless man found dead in wheelchair at Centurion shopping centre

An elderly homeless man was found unresponsive in his wheelchair in the parking area of a shopping centre in Wierdapark, Centurion, on Friday morning.

According to CERT-SA, their Centurion crew responded to a call at a local shopping centre in Wierdapark, Centurion, at about 08:00.

It furthermore said upon arrival, it was sadly established that the man had already passed away, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Members of the South African Police Service were called to the scene to open an inquest and to assist in locating any relatives or friends who may be able to identify the deceased.

“We would like to thank Scorpion Risk Services, Gauteng Emergency Medical Services, ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd., and the South African Police Service for their assistance and cooperation on the scene.

“This incident serves as an important reminder of the value of carrying some form of identification with you at all times.

“A driver’s licence or identity document can assist emergency personnel in identifying you in the event of an emergency.”

Cert-SA added that it is also advisable to carry emergency contact details for a next of kin or a close friend who can be notified in the event of an emergency.

“Many people make use of In Case of Emergency (ICE) bracelets, medical alert bracelets, identification cards, or small information capsules that can be attached to a keychain or carried in a wallet.

“These simple measures can greatly assist emergency responders in ensuring that the correct people are contacted quickly when it matters most.”

