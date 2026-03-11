Three accused in brutal murder of five-year-old Pretoria boy back in court

The three men accused of the brutal murder of five-year-old Pretoria boy Ditebogo Phalane appeared briefly in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court again, where the matter was postponed for trial to start in November.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the three men, Elia Moeko (36), Ali Sithole (30) and Nido Gumbe (29), briefly appeared at the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court.

“They are all facing a charge of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. In addition, Gumbe, a Mozambican national, is facing a charge of being illegal in the country.”

Mahanjana said the state alleges the three men shot and killed Ditebogo on 10 May 2024 while robbing his father, Tebogo Phalane, of his vehicle.

Phalane had just stopped in his driveway when he was allegedly attacked by the three men, while Ditebogo, unaware of the danger, ran out of the house to greet his father.

Little Ditebogo was shot and killed in front of his father.

The NPA further stated that the three abandoned their bail application and disclosed to the court that they had pending cases.

“Moeko has a pending case of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of unlicensed ammunition, while Sithole has a pending case at Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court that will appear on 28 June 2024, where he is facing charges of possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, attempted murder, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.”

Mahanjana said he also has a pending case at Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court.

“He is facing charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition. Furthermore, Gumbe also has a pending case at Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court, where he is facing charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition.”

The NPA could not yet confirm when the fourth suspect will be back in court.

