Urgent recall: Check your cupboards for contaminated Citro-Soda products

Consumers are being urged to check their cupboards and stop using affected Citro-Soda products after the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) issued an urgent recall over a potential contamination risk.

SAHPRA said in a statement that the recall is limited to the affected batches of Citro Soda Regular produced at the Adcock Ingram Clayville facility, following a potential contamination risk identified at the facility.

Citro-Soda is a fast-acting, effervescent granule treatment used to treat heartburn, stomach acidity, and urinary tract infections.

The regulator urges consumers to take note of the batch numbers when purchasing the product.

SAHPRA Regulatory Compliance Manager Mokgadi Daphney Fafudi said during a media briefing in Pretoria they have only recalled the batch numbers that start with C of the regular Citro-Soda; all regular citro-soda with batch numbers that start with C, as listed on the recall notice, are affected.

The health regulator says it found black fragments in the product, which it suspects may come from worn-out conveyor belts at the manufacturing facility.

Citro-Soda Regular 60 g

Citro-Soda Regular 120 g

Citro-Soda Regular 4 g x 30 Sachets

“Public and healthcare professionals are encouraged to report any side effects after using a health product or after immunisation by using the Med Safety App. Your report will contribute to our monitoring of these health products.”

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