One arrested in Silver Lakes drugging and robbery case

Silverton police arrested a female suspect on March 24, who is allegedly involved in the drugging and robbery of a 23-year-old man in Silver Lakes, east of Pretoria.

The victim, who previously spoke on condition of anonymity, said he met the two young women suspected of the crime through social media and allowed them into his estate on March 7.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk confirmed that the arrest followed a tip-off.

“Silverton police acted on information provided and followed all leads until it led them to the apprehension of one suspect in Soshanguve on Tuesday,” Van Dyk said.

He added that a second suspect remains at large, with police continuing to follow leads in an effort to secure another arrest.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

According to the victim, he recalls ‘passing out’ during the encounter and later discovered that several valuables had been stolen, including an iPhone 17, two MacBooks, a PlayStation 5 and cash.

The suspects allegedly fled the scene in an e-hailing vehicle.

“When the two girls came to the estate, they were let in by me as I have residence access,” the victim said, adding that he had only met them on the day of the incident through social media.

He confirmed that a case has been opened at the Silverton Police Station and that CCTV footage captured the suspects’ arrival and departure, including the vehicle used and its registration number.

The victim said estate security and police are working together as investigations continue.

He also described how he narrowly avoided a more serious outcome.

“They used whatever substance they used on me, and I passed out. Fortunately, my mom, who was not supposed to be home for the weekend, came by and found me,” he said.

With the help of social media, the victim claims he was able to identify the suspects, including details about their schools and fields of study.

He believes the women may be part of a broader pattern of crimes targeting unsuspecting men.

“It seems like these girls have been drugging a lot of unsuspecting men and robbing them of their possessions, then getting away with it,” he said.

The victim further alleged that the suspects use social media dating profiles to lure victims, suggesting the possibility of an organised scheme.

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