East detective commended for Standerton murder case

A sergeant assigned to the Garsfontein policing precinct has been commended for her work on a serious and complex case that began in Standerton in 2024.

The case dates back to August 23, 2024, when Cuan Karelse (23) followed Reneé Lea into her yard, threatened her with an unlicensed firearm, forced entry into her home, and restrained her with cable ties and tape.

During the incident, the victim was fatally strangled with electrical cable.

The accused took jewellery, cash, a firearm, a cellphone, a gate remote, and concealed the body in a carpet in the victim’s car.

The trial concluded in the Gauteng High Court on March 5.

Karelse was sentenced to 25 years for murder, 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, 10 years for possession of an unlicenced firearm, and five years for kidnapping, a total of 55 years.

Sergeant XI Snymes was recognised not only for her role in the investigation but also for supporting the prosecution team and the victim’s family. Her respectful and compassionate approach helped ensure all parties were treated with dignity throughout the process.

Sergeant XI Snymes is commended for her skillful efforts in closing a murder case. Photo: Supplied

Advocate Cronje, who spoke on behalf of the prosecution, said: “The strength of the case and the successful conviction can be directly attributed to the quality of the investigation conducted.”

Major-General Samuel Thine, District Commissioner of Tshwane, praised Sergeant Snymes’ professionalism, attention to detail, and ability to handle sensitive cases with integrity.

“Sergeant XI Snymes’ performance serves as a benchmark for investigative excellence within the Tshwane District. Her perseverance, disciplined approach, and genuine compassion for victims and their families reflect the core values of the South African Police Service. Her commitment to justice, attention to detail, and ability to handle complex and sensitive cases with integrity and care are exemplary,” said Thine.

He noted that her work sets a standard for investigative excellence and shows how dedicated officers can bring both justice and support to victims’ families.

Reneé Lea's body was found in the boot of her car. Photo: File.

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