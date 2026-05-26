Overgrown tree clearing praised in Pretoria North and surrounds

Residents of Pretoria North and Dorandia have welcomed recent tree pruning and clearing operations conducted by the Parks Department after concerns were raised about overgrown trees affecting safety, visibility, and cleanliness in several neighbourhoods.

According to Ward 2 councillor Quentin Meyer, the work was completed following complaints submitted by residents regarding trees that had become hazardous or obstructive in public spaces.

The completed work included tree pruning along Ben Viljoen Street, Brits Road, and the cutting and clearing of trees on Sebastiaan and Angelica streets in Dorandia.

Meyer said the intervention formed part of ongoing efforts to improve service delivery and ensure public spaces remain safe and accessible for residents.

“We appreciate the Parks Department for responding to the reported complaints and assisting in keeping our areas safer and cleaner. Community feedback plays an important role in helping us identify problem areas that require urgent attention,” said Meyer.

He also encouraged residents to continue reporting issues affecting their communities, adding that co-operation between residents and the municipality helps speed up responses to local problems.

Overgrown trees have been a growing concern in some parts of Pretoria North and the surrounding areas. Residents previously raised issues related to blocked visibility for motorists, poor lighting caused by overhanging branches, and fears that dense vegetation could create hiding spots for criminal activity.

Pretoria North resident Joseph van der Westhuizen said he was relieved to see action finally being taken in his area.

“The trees were becoming difficult to manage because some branches were hanging over the road and blocking visibility. It also made the area feel neglected. We are happy to see the municipality responding to complaints,” he said.

James Smit from Dorandia said regular maintenance of trees and public spaces contributes to both safety and community pride.

“When trees are not maintained, it creates a bad image and sometimes even safety risks, especially at night. The clearing work has already made the street look much cleaner and safer,” explained Smit.

Residents have also highlighted that well-maintained public spaces can assist security patrols and law enforcement officers by improving visibility in neighbourhoods where crime and illegal dumping remain concerns.

The councillor noted that while progress has been made in several streets, more work is still needed across the ward to address ongoing maintenance issues.

He said the municipality continues to work through reported complaints as resources become available.

Meyer thanked residents who continue to report service delivery concerns and encouraged communities to remain involved in efforts aimed at improving local neighbourhoods.

“Our communities become stronger when residents actively participate and report issues. Every report helps us build cleaner and safer areas for everyone,” he said.

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