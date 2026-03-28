Atteridgeville creative builds platform to uplift local artists

From the outskirts of Atteridgeville to creating platforms for both local and well-known artists to be celebrated, Thabang Molokomme is a rising star in his community.

From the ground up, he is a self-taught creative who has turned personal struggles into opportunities for others.

Born in 1995, Molokomme was raised by a single mother. He attended Bathokwa Primary School before going on to Bokgoni Technical High School, where his passion for the arts was ignited. At the age of 15, he discovered his love for the arts through a school art and culture project while in Grade 9.

Seeing celebrities in his township inspired him to aspire towards a life of stardom, and at the tender age of 16, he hosted the first Mr and Miss Atteridgeville beauty pageant at the Saulsville Arena.

His early surroundings taught him to initiate projects for himself, as such opportunities were not readily available in his community. After completing his matric, he slowly entered the world of fashion. Following the guidance of the late Solly Dodo Lewis, he began to learn the craft of fashion design.

“The journey started with sewing by hand, and then hosting the first Pheli annual fashion week to celebrate my work as a designer and stylist,” explained Molokomme.

As a self-taught fashion designer, he built his reputation in the fashion industry through platforms such as Soweto Fashion Week and Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, where he positioned himself among emerging creatives seeking recognition.

“At that time, I just wanted to be known,” he said.

His entry into the industry was not a solo journey. Through opportunities from Tshwane Live and mentorship from figures such as Solly Dodo Lewis, Aubrey Sekhabi and theatre director Pae Pae Kenny Mmekwa, Molokomme began to understand both the creative and professional demands of the industry.

However, beyond building a name for himself, Molokomme identified a gap within the industry.

In 2020, during the Covid-19 lockdown, he founded the South African Creative Arts Awards (SACAA).

“I realised that artists are suffering and I wanted to create something that will cater for the whole industry and celebrate them,” he said.

The journey to establishing the awards was not without challenges. Plans to launch during lockdown were disrupted by restrictions, forcing him to pause and rebuild the concept. The awards were eventually hosted successfully in 2022 at the South African State Theatre.

Since then, the platform has grown to honour both emerging creatives and established figures in the industry.

“The most memorable moment was when I honoured living icons,” he said.

Among those recognised are respected figures such as Dr John Kani, Dr Esther Mahlangu and Abigail Khubeka, reflecting the aim of the awards – to bridge generations within the creative space.

Despite these milestones, Molokomme’s journey has been marked by significant challenges.

In 2017, he nearly encountered a trafficking scam linked to an international fashion event.

“I didn’t know what I was dealing with until police came to warn me three days before the trip,” he said.

He also speaks of growing up in a single-parent household, facing financial struggles, and dealing with personal setbacks, including a leg injury that affected his mobility.

“I’ve suffered too much, but with God I survived,” he said.

These experiences shaped his resilience and deepened his commitment to creating safer and more accessible opportunities for other creatives.

Through his work, Molokomme has extended opportunities to township artists, including early support for music group Mapara A Jazz, who performed at community events before gaining wider recognition.

“I spot talent on the streets and bring it to the world,” he said.

His approach focuses not only on talent, but also on discipline and self-respect, which he believes are essential for long-term success in the industry.

Currently, Molokomme is preparing for the next edition of SAACA, set to take place in Johannesburg in May, alongside plans for Tshwane Fashion Week and a new group choir music festival.

“Our vision is to change and uplift the arts in communities and expose talent internationally,” he said.

At the core of his journey is a desire to inspire young people to think beyond traditional employment and consider entrepreneurship within the creative sector.

“My goal is to change the mentality of the youth to become future leaders,” he said.

Reflecting on his journey, Molokomme credits his mother and late mentor Lewis for shaping his character and guiding his path.

“He taught me to be myself and to remain unique,” he said.

From a young boy in Atteridgeville with limited exposure to opportunities, to a creative building platform for others, Molokomme continues to position himself as both a product of his environment and a force working to transform it.

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