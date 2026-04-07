Child neglect crisis deepens in Pretoria

The Gauteng Department of Social Development (GDSD) has reported a steady increase in child abandonment and neglect cases in the Tshwane region over recent years, influenced by factors faced by parents, such as poverty and psychosocial challenges.

The GDSD reported that in Pretoria, cases of child neglect had also fluctuated over the years, with 284 cases recorded in 2022, decreasing to 88 in 2024 before rising again to 308 in 2025.

According to the department’s latest data, recorded child abandonment cases rose from one case in 2022 to 26 cases by December 2025. While full figures for 2026 are still being compiled, the department confirmed that statistics for the first quarter will be available in mid-April.

“The department has noted a gradual increase in the incidents of child abandonment,” stated the GDSD spokesperson Teddy Gomba.

“[It] has noted an increase in abandonment of children with a disability, abandonment in hospitals, and teen mothers abandoning their babies as well,” said Gomba.

Although age-specific data have not been tracked in previous years, the department indicated that most cases involve very young children.

“Most abandonment cases have been observed in the 0–3-year category,” Gomba.

The department linked child abandonment and neglect to a variety of socioeconomic and emotional factors.

“The reasons for abandonment are usually poverty, unemployment, inability to care for a child, and overwhelming feelings of not being able to cope with becoming a mother,” he said.

Other factors include perceptions that children may have better opportunities elsewhere and difficulties in caring for children with severe disabilities.

Welfare organisations operating on the ground indicate that the situation may be more prevalent than what official statistics show.

Yolanè Bezuidehout, the administrative manager of the Grove Schoombee Foundation, mentioned that many cases go unnoticed.

“The cases that reach welfare organisations are only the visible ones. Many more remain hidden behind closed doors, in unstable homes, in environments where children are simply not being seen, protected, fed or safely cared for,” said Bezuidenhout.

She also noted that abandonment is frequently associated with the crisis caregivers face.

“Abandonment often happens in the context of desperation. Fear, shame, rejection, poverty and panic all play a role,” she added.

Tahiyya Hasim, founder of New BeginningZ, pointed out the systemic challenges impacting intervention efforts.

“Government facilities are usually full, and more and more homes are being closed. In the whole of Gauteng, there is not a single 24-hour social worker,” said Hasim.

In cases where children are abandoned, the department stated that immediate protective measures are taken.

“All children who have been removed due to abandonment would be placed in temporary safe care pending an investigation,” said the department.

Further placement decisions are made through the Children’s Court in accordance with the law and in the best interests of the child.

The GDSD emphasised that child abandonment is a serious crime and urged the public to act responsibly when encountering such situations.

“Members of the public who come across an abandoned child should immediately alert the South African Police Service and remain at the scene until police officials arrive,” Gomba advised.

To tackle this issue, the department has implemented prevention and early intervention programmes through its 365 Programme of Action on Child Protection, in partnership with child protection organisations, schools and non-profit organisations.

“The department urges communities to work with relevant authorities to safeguard the rights [of children],” he said.

Recently, a baby was found hidden in a hole at a local repair business in Hammanskraal. It was saved thanks to a TMPD bike unit and a vigilant member of the public.

According to TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba, the infant was left by a woman who had exited the area in a taxi but was intercepted by TMPD officers after an alert citizen intervened.

Mahamba explained that the woman had carried the child onto the premises of the repair business.

“The woman approached the TMPD squad seeking assistance to board a taxi, and she then got into one. However, another vigilant community member alerted the initial group that the woman was seen carrying an infant to the repairs centre,” Mahamba noted.

He added that one of the TMPD officers chased down the taxi until it came to a stop outside the Hammanskraal police station.

“The good Samaritan rushed back to the centre, where he found the baby buried in a hole but still alive.”

Mahamba stated that this incident highlights the dangers of child neglect and abandonment.

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