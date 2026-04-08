Officer suspended after alleged misuse of R5m travel funds meant for presidential bodyguards

A police captain accused of defrauding the state of millions was granted bail by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, following his arrest a day earlier.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed that Johannes Daniel Jansen van Rensburg (52) appeared in court on charges of fraud amounting to R4-million and theft of R1-million.

Mahanjana explained that the charges stem from a period between March 2024 and March 2026, during which it is alleged that the captain abused his access to the police finance system.

He allegedly manipulated the system to withdraw funds under the pretence that the money was intended for travel expenses for close protectors (bodyguards) attached to the Presidential Protection Services (PPS).

“However, it is alleged that the withdrawn money was not received by the close protectors,” she said.

She added that the scheme was uncovered after a suspicious transaction was flagged on the system, prompting an internal probe by the Financial Management Services division and the subsequent opening of a criminal case.

Jansen van Rensburg was arrested at his residence on April 6.

According to Mahanjana, during bail proceedings, the state did not oppose bail.

An affidavit by investigating officer Constable Byron Andrews indicated that the accused has no prior convictions or pending cases, is not considered a flight risk, and is unlikely to interfere with ongoing investigations or public order.

“The accused was granted bail of R50 000, and the matter was postponed to July 30 for further investigation,” she said.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said on April 6 that the arrest was carried out by the SAPS anti-corruption unit.

She noted that the arrest followed an internal investigation sanctioned by the Financial Management Services division after suspicious transactions were detected on the Polfin system.

Earlier, on April 1, Mathe confirmed the captain’s suspension after uncovering discrepancies.

“Internal investigations revealed that the member allegedly withdrew monies running into millions by booking out cash for personal use while claiming it was for official travel expenses.”

Mathe further stated that the funds were taken in lump sums and never reached the intended close protection officers.

A fraud case was subsequently registered at the Sunnyside Police Station, alongside a departmental investigation.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has since commended the Financial Management Division for identifying the irregularities and initiating action.

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