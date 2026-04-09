Council deliberates on metro’s CFO Mnisi future

The metro has moved to tighten its internal processes as it weighs the future of CFO Gareth Mnisi, placing governance and accountability at the centre of a rapidly unfolding saga linked to explosive testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

This follows the council’s resolution of March 26 to initiate a process in terms of Regulation 6 of the Local Government: Disciplinary Regulations for Senior Managers, 2010, to consider the precautionary suspension of Mnisi.

Gareth Mnisi, cautionary suspended CFO Photo: Facebook/COT

The meeting signalled the metro attempting to balance due process with mounting public pressure as allegations of tender irregularities deepen at the Madlanga Commission.

Central to the City Council’s approach is the insistence on procedural fairness, according to mayoral spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi.

He said after receiving correspondence from Mnisi’s legal representatives, on April 8 the metro provided him with further clarity on the allegations arising from the Madlanga Commission, as well as the basis for the proposed suspension.

Mgobodzi said this step is intended to ensure that any eventual decision is legally sound and defensible.

Mnisi himself briefly entered the public spotlight again on April 9 when he appeared before the Madlanga Commission.

However, proceedings were cut short because of time constraints and he has been requested to return on April 17.

Mnisi’s suspension is also expected to return to the City Council after the close of his current representation period, with a decision on the next steps in his disciplinary hearings anticipated next week.

Mgobozi framed the metro’s position as one grounded in governance principles rather than political expediency.

“The city continues to monitor matters arising from the Madlanga Commission and will act against any individuals implicated in potential wrongdoing, in accordance with the law and applicable processes,” Mgobozi said. “The city remains committed to acting in a manner that is lawful, fair, and in the best interests of good governance.”

Testimony before the Madlanga Commission this week has painted a troubling picture of systemic weaknesses within the TMPD, with allegations that extend beyond individuals to the integrity of procurement systems themselves.

The commission, chaired by Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, has heard evidence suggesting that the metro and its metro police department are embroiled in alleged tender rigging involving lucrative security contracts.

At the centre of the controversy is Gubis85 Solutions, a company identified as the most preferred bidder among 22 service providers, ultimately receiving (according to evidence before the commission) a disproportionate share of a multimillion-rand security tender.

This pattern raised concern among commissioners, with testimony indicating that the repeated appearance of certain companies in allocation processes should have triggered an alarm.

Madlanga acknowledged that ‘alarm bells should have rung’ when specific entities were consistently favoured.

The commission also heard from TMPD chief Yolanda Faro, whose testimony revealed both an awareness of systemic failures and an attempt to project reform.

Faro agreed with commissioners’ concerns that the tender system within the metro and TMPD appears compromised, a concession that underscores the seriousness of the allegations facing the municipality.

Yolanda Faro, TMPD chief Photo: Facebook/COT

Her evidence further exposed gaps in oversight.

Faro testified that she was on leave when a service level agreement was concluded between the metro and El Shadai Security Services, another company implicated in the alleged tender irregularities.

Co-commissioner Sandile Khumalo described this as a ‘red flag’, expressing concern that such a significant agreement could be finalised without the knowledge of the department’s head.

Faro did not shy away from the criticism. Concluding her testimony, she adopted a firm tone, promising decisive action. “I do not want this to be a talk show,” she said. “I will report on the progress we make, even beyond this process.”

She admitted being ‘shocked and dismayed’ by revelations of possible financial abuse involving millions of rand, acknowledging that key issues, including alleged siphoning of funds and questionable tender awards, had occurred without her knowledge.

TMPD Deputy Chief Sean Bolhuis added another dimension to the unfolding narrative, pointing to internal compliance failures.

He testified that some senior TMPD officers have refused to undergo security vetting, raising concerns about accountability at the highest levels of the department.

“Your senior management of the metro police must be vetted,” Bolhuis told the commission. “It is concerning for me to think that certain senior officials refuse to get themselves vetted.”

Bolhuis also acknowledged that during his time as caretaker of the tender process in the metro police in early 2025, he did not authorise officials to allocate invoices to specific companies.

Taken together, the evidence surrounding the metro before the Madlanga Commission suggests not only individual misconduct but potential structural flaws in procurement and oversight mechanisms within the metro.

Several other senior metro officials have also been mentioned before the commission, exposing deep concerns about governance and alleged corruption in municipal security tenders.

Umashi Dlamini, suspended metro official Photo: Facebook/COT

Metro official Umashi Dlamini has been implicated in testimony relating to alleged tender manipulation.

On March 20, Dlamini submitted a letter to the metro requesting precautionary suspension, citing ‘serious and damaging allegations’. His suspension followed.

Senior TMPD official, Deputy Commissioner Revo Spies, provided detailed evidence before the commission on how certain companies allegedly benefited from irregular processes, strengthening claims of systemic corruption.

Kholofelo Morodi, former MMC for Corporate and Shared Services, who was placed on special leave and then suspended by mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, has not been a testifying witness in the Madlanga hearing, but has been directly affected by commission revelations.

Other key witnesses linked to the metro are Fannie Nkosi, a SAPS officer (Gauteng organised crime unit), who was a major witness two weeks ago and whose testimony implicated Mnisi, Dhlamini, as well as Morodi, in alleged tender manipulation.

Testimony by TMPD officials continued on April 9 with suspended director for Security and Guarding Services, Tshukudu Malatji, testifying regarding the management of major security contracts linked to the allegations.

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