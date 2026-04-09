Galaxy KDay 2026 delivereds a front-row experience powered by the Galaxy S26 Ultra

A festival under clear skies and the beautiful scenery of the Cape Winelands. The Galaxy KDay 2026 was a lively celebration of music, connection, and innovation.

Held at Sandringham Farm, this year’s event gathered friends, families, music and fun lovers for a sunny day. One thing was made clear, when you have the S26 Ultra in hand, there are truly no bad seats.

The festival experience

The event demonstrated why the S26 Ultra is the perfect festival companion.A device for content creation in dynamic, real-world environments. At the heart of this years’ experience was the Galaxy Hangouts Cube.An immersive space built around the new S26 series.Where revellers could explore, create, and experience the device first-hand in a vibrant festival setting.

From the front row to the furthest corners of the venue, everyone could enjoy the show. Thanks to the devices advanced AI-powered camera system The S26 Ultra lets you capture every beat, lyric and emotion with remarkable clarity. It transforms the way festivalgoers experience live music Enabling them to zoom in, frame creatively and shoot with precision from virtually anywhere on the grounds.

Content creators and brand partners put the device through its paces at KDay. Sharing real-time experiences that highlighted the phone’s standout capabilities. They documented the day through the S26 Ultra’s lens, demonstrating how seamlessly the device adapts to the fast-paced, ever-changing festival environment.

What the device has to offer

The S26 Ultra’s 200MP camera system allowed the content creators to explore a variety of shooting angles. Capturing everything from sweeping crowd scenes to intimate artist moments with striking detail. As the sun dipped below the horizon, Samsung’s enhanced Nightography[1] ensured that low-light conditions didn’t mean compromised quality. Instead, every performance after dark remained vivid, sharp and share-ready.

Beyond visuals, the device also redefines stability and sound. Features such as horizontal lock ensure smooth, cinematic video capture even in the midst of dancing crowds. While audio eraser helps isolate and refine sound. Allowing users to reduce background noise and focus on the moments that matter most. Together, these innovations create a powerful toolkit for storytelling. Enabling festivalgoers to not only relive their experiences but share them instantly with friends, family and followers.

“Galaxy KDay continues to be a platform where music, culture and technology intersect in meaningful ways. With the S26 Ultra, we’re empowering users to experience events like this without limitations. Whether you’re near the stage or further back, the device ensures that every moment is within reach and worth capturing. This device ushers in a new era of content creation. Where distance disappears, creativity takes centre stage and every seat feels like the best one in the house,” says Rae Hargreaves, Head of Marketing: Mobile eXperience at Samsung South Africa.

[1] Results may vary depending on light condition and/or shooting conditions including multiple subjects, being out of focus or moving subjects.