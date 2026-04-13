Police probe attempted murder after Raslouw home invasion

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property following a home invasion in Raslouw, Centurion, on April 10.

According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, officers from the Wierdabrug Police Station responded to a house robbery.

Colonel Nevhuhulwi stated that an 81-year-old man was injured during the attack.

“It is reported that the elderly man heard the sound of something breaking outside his house. When he went to investigate, he saw three men approaching,” she explained.

The suspects allegedly gained access to the property by cutting through the electric fence and scaling the perimeter wall.

“When the victim screamed at them, the suspects fired shots at him while fleeing the scene.”

The elderly man sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Nothing was stolen.

“A case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property has been opened for further investigation,” confirmed Nevhuhulwi.

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