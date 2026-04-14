Angry group disrupts Hammanskraal water meeting with metro

A highly-anticipated public meeting aimed at addressing ongoing water challenges in Hammanskraal was postponed on April 13, after a small group of individuals disrupted it.

They were booing metro officials when the meeting started without Tshwane mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, being present, as she was running late.

The meeting was convened by the Tshwane metro and led by MMC for Community Safety and Region 2 political head, Alderman Hannes Coetzee, at Makgoba Sebothoma Hall.

It was intended to provide residents from Hammanskraal and surrounding areas with a direct platform to engage political and administrative leadership on persistent water supply issues affecting the community.

Residents had gathered in numbers, hoping to receive updates on immediate interventions as well as long-term infrastructure solutions aimed at restoring a reliable water supply.

However, proceedings were halted before they could formally begin due to safety concerns due to the disruption.

Liza Ramabu of Ramotse said residents have been waiting for a reliable water supply in the community and the meeting could have provided clear updates.

“You must remember that when we see communication that the mayor will be here, we expect to see the mayor here.

“Whether she sends her delegates here or not, we want answers to come directly from her because we want to hold her accountable when she doesn’t deliver. Her no-show really showed that we can’t trust anything from them,” said Ramabu.

Kenneth Mathibela of Babelegi said the water issue is not something that will be resolved in one meeting.

“I even lost count of the years we have spent without water coming out of our taps. They can’t come here and expect us to believe that the issue will be resolved after the meeting because it has been a while since we were promised drinkable water.

“I can tell you one thing, the meeting was going to be filled with promises that they were not going to keep,” said Mathibela.

Coetzee strongly condemned the conduct of those responsible, stating that their actions undermined a lawful and constructive platform meant for community engagement.

“The metro strongly condemns the conduct of those who sought to disrupt a lawful platform for community engagement.

“Their actions were unacceptable and undermined the ability of residents to participate in a structured and constructive process,” he said.

He emphasised that the behaviour of the disruptive group did not reflect the sentiments of the majority of residents, whom he described as peaceful, law-abiding, and committed to engaging constructively despite ongoing frustrations with water challenges.

The metro commended residents who attended the meeting in good faith, acknowledging their willingness to engage responsibly on issues that continue to impact daily life across Hammanskraal.

Coetzee also acknowledged the presence and leadership of the Utility Services team, led by MMC for Utility Services Councillor Frans Boshielo, along with officials who were present to account and engage with the community.

Despite the disruption, the metro reaffirmed its commitment to resolving the water crisis in Region 2.

Coetzee noted that since October 2024, the current administration has made meaningful progress in addressing long-standing water challenges in Hammanskraal and surrounding areas, with efforts described as more focused and sustained than in previous years.

He added that while progress has been made, more work remains, and the metro will continue prioritising maintenance, monitoring, and the rollout of interventions to stabilise water supply.

The municipality further warned that any criminal damage to infrastructure, illegal connections, intimidation, or disruption of municipal processes will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law by the TMPD and other law enforcement agencies.

The meeting has been postponed until further notice, with the metro committing to reschedule and continue engaging residents through lawful and structured platforms.

Meanwhile, Tshwane Mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, issued an apology to residents following her absence from the meeting.

“I am so deeply sorry for what happened yesterday. I was running late from an imbizo with informal traders and asked MMC Boshielo to start in the meantime,” she said.

Moya explained that she was on her way to the meeting when she was informed it had been postponed for safety reasons.

“We will consult with colleagues in Hammanskraal to set another date. It wasn’t out of disrespect at all. The traders’ meeting ran long, and I couldn’t leave it without properly adjourning it,” she added.

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