Police still searching for fifth suspect in Braam Krüger murder case

Police are continuing their search for a fifth suspect in the murder of beloved emergency worker Abraham (Braam) Pretorius Krüger, who was found tied up and killed at a Brooklyn guesthouse earlier this month.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said police are still searching for the fifth suspect.

Four young men appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with the murder.

Ntando Zondi (26), Mpendule Wandile Nyembe (27), Sphesihle Mbambo (24) and Siphosihle Xulu (22) all appear to be natives of KwaZulu-Natal.

The four were arrested in Protea Glen, Soweto, at around 04:00 last Sunday, just over a week after Braam was murdered in a Pretoria guesthouse.

He was found tied up in one of the rooms, with clear signs of a struggle, at a guesthouse on Justice Mohamed Drive in Brooklyn on Thursday, April 2.

Braam was widely respected in the emergency services community for his dedication and compassion, and is remembered as someone who devoted his life to helping others.

His murder has sent shockwaves through Pretoria, with tributes continuing to pour in from colleagues, friends and those whose lives he touched.

Braam would have celebrated his 41st birthday on 5 April, is remembered with deep sadness by his family, friends, and colleagues in the emergency services community.

His burial will take place at Zandfontein Cemetery on Friday, 17 April at 09:30. A memorial service will follow at the Gereformeerde Kerk Waterkloofrand at 11:00.

Family spokesperson Gerrit Krüger has requested that those wishing to attend confirm their presence via WhatsApp by Sunday, 12 April.

For those unable to attend in person, a live-stream link will be made available via YouTube.

Also read: Young Pretoria man shot by taxi driver in alleged road rage incident

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