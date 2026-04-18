Soshanguve clinic introduces weekly men-focused healthcare services

The Block X Clinic in Soshanguve has taken a major step towards improving men’s health by introducing dedicated weekly healthcare services tailored specifically for male patients.

The initiative, launched during a recent community open day, aims to address the long-standing issue of men’s reluctance to seek medical care.

According to the clinic, the programme is designed to create a more welcoming and supportive environment for men, who often delay seeking treatment despite needing medical attention.

The newly introduced Men’s Clinic will operate every Wednesday, offering prioritised services and the option for patients to consult with male healthcare professionals.

Professional nurse Jim Mokwena, one of the programme’s founders, highlighted the importance of the initiative in addressing low clinic attendance among men.

“Most men are reluctant to visit clinics, so we are introducing services tailored to their needs, encouraging them to seek help.

“While men can visit any day, Wednesdays are dedicated to providing them with special attention,” he said.

Healthcare workers at the facility have also warned about the risks associated with avoiding medical care.

They noted that men are at a higher risk of developing serious health conditions such as heart disease, often due to delayed diagnosis and untreated illnesses.

Mental health nurse Esther Lolwane emphasised the growing mental health challenges affecting men, particularly those linked to unemployment and financial pressures.

“These challenges can significantly impact mental well-being. It is essential for men to speak up, seek support and prioritise their health,” she said.

The launch event provided community members with an opportunity to engage directly with healthcare professionals and learn more about the services available to them.

Residents were encouraged to take advantage of the clinic’s offerings and to play an active role in promoting healthier lifestyles within their families and communities.

Clinic officials expressed hope that the initiative will not only improve access to healthcare services but also help break the stigma that often prevents men from seeking medical assistance.

By creating a safe and inclusive space, the Block X Clinic aims to foster a culture where men feel comfortable prioritising their physical and mental well-being.

The clinic mentioned that the introduction of these weekly men-focused healthcare services marks a progressive move towards closing the gap in health-seeking behaviour and ensuring better health outcomes for men in the community.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel