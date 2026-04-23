Bail denied for SAPS Sergeant Nkosi, remains in custody

The Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court has denied bail to suspended SAPS Sergeant Fannie Ezekiel Nkosi (43), saying that his release would not be in the interests of justice.

Nkosi, who is linked to the Gauteng SAPS Organised Crime Unit, faces a series of serious charges. These include unlawful possession of explosives, three counts of failure to safeguard firearms, eight counts of failure to safeguard ammunition, defeating the administration of justice, failure to install a compliant firearm safe in line with SABS standards, theft, and money laundering.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed the court’s decision, confirming that Nkosi failed to convince the court that he should be granted bail.

NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the court found that the accused did not meet the requirements to justify his release.

According to court proceedings, Nkosi was arrested following a search operation conducted on April 2 at his Pretoria North residence.

The operation was carried out by a specialised police task team established from the Madlanga Commission, acting on intelligence regarding the unlawful possession of ammunition.

Mahanjana said that during the search, authorities uncovered firearms, ammunition, a stun grenade, SAPS dockets, and various state-issued items at different locations on the property.

She said a significant amount of cash exceeding R50 000 was found hidden beneath a mattress.

“Nkosi was reportedly unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for the source of the money, leading to further suspicion and his subsequent arrest,” said Mahanjana.

In opposing bail, the state, led by Advocate Tholoana Sekhoyana, relied on an affidavit submitted by the investigating officer, Sergeant Thembekile Mathwa.

The affidavit argued that Nkosi poses a flight risk and may attempt to evade trial if released.

The state also raised concerns that Nkosi could interfere with witnesses and ongoing investigations, particularly given his experience and knowledge of internal police processes.

The court agreed with these submissions, concluding that granting bail would undermine the administration of justice.

Nkosi remains in custody as investigations continue, and the matter has been postponed to May 21 for further proceedings.

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