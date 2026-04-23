Don’t risk it, fix it: Why Toyota is urging SA drivers to act now on airbag safety

If you drive a Toyota, Lexus or Hino vehicle manufactured between 2002 and 2017, there is an important safety message you cannot afford to ignore.

Toyota South Africa Motors has launched Don’t Risk It, Fix It, a renewed nationwide safety campaign urging motorists to complete outstanding Takata airbag repairs. While the recall itself is not new, the danger remains very real and thousands of South African vehicles are still on the road with potentially defective airbags.

Why this matters

The Takata airbag recall is the largest safety recall in automotive history, affecting millions of vehicles worldwide from multiple brands. Over time, certain airbag inflators can degrade, particularly in hot and humid conditions. If damaged airbags deploy in a collision, they can rupture and send sharp metal fragments into the cabin, causing serious injuries or even fatalities.

Despite years of outreach and reminders, around 37% of affected Toyota vehicles in South Africa remain unrepaired. That means thousands of drivers, passengers and families may be unknowingly putting themselves at risk every time they get behind the wheel.

A renewed push for safety

The Don’t Risk It, Fix It campaign is Toyota’s strongest call yet for customers to take action. It focuses on making the repair process simpler, faster and more accessible while meeting customers where they are, from dealerships to local communities.

“We are calling on all communities to Don’t Risk It, Fix It. This not a new recall, it is an enhanced campaign to ensure that every affected vehicle is accounted for and repaired. Our goal is to remove any existing barriers to continuous action and to make it as easy as possible for owners to get their vehicles fixed – at no cost to them,” says Andrew Kirby, President and CEO of Toyota South Africa Motors.

Which vehicles are affected?

The recall includes these models:

Toyota : Corolla (2002–2017), Hilux (2004–2015), Fortuner (2005–2015), Yaris (2005–2017), RAV4 (2003–2005), Avensis (2006–2008), Auris (2007–2013), RunX (2002–2007)

: Corolla (2002–2017), Hilux (2004–2015), Fortuner (2005–2015), Yaris (2005–2017), RAV4 (2003–2005), Avensis (2006–2008), Auris (2007–2013), RunX (2002–2007) Lexus : IS (2006–2012), SC (2008), RX (2016)

: IS (2006–2012), SC (2008), RX (2016) Hino: 300 Series (2011–2017)

Even if your vehicle feels perfectly fine, Toyota stresses that only a VIN check can confirm whether your car is affected.

What Toyota is doing differently

The Don’t Risk It, Fix It campaign includes several consumer‑friendly measures:

Repeat notifications to owners whose vehicles are still outstanding

to owners whose vehicles are still outstanding Free inspections and airbag replacements at Toyota, Lexus and Hino dealers nationwide

at Toyota, Lexus and Hino dealers nationwide Community‑based awareness activities to reach owners outside traditional media channels

to reach owners outside traditional media channels Multilingual communication, ensuring important safety information reaches all communities

All recall repairs are carried out at no cost, regardless of vehicle age or ownership history.

How to check your vehicle in minutes

Toyota has made it easy for drivers to check whether their vehicle is affected:

Call the Toyota Call Centre on 0800 139 111 (have your VIN number ready)

on (have your VIN number ready) Check online using your VIN: Toyota : www.toyota.co.za/takatarecall Lexus : www.lexus.co.za/takatarecall Hino : www.hino.co.za/takatarecall

using your VIN: Download the brand apps MyToyota, My Lexus or Hino‑Connect for direct notifications and safety updates

A simple step that makes a big difference

Toyota emphasises that the campaign is not about fault, it’s about responsibility and care. Replacing the airbag is quick and free. Customers are encouraged to act with urgency and Don’t Risk It, Fix It.

For South African drivers, the message is clear: check your VIN, book the repair, and drive with peace of mind, for yourself and those you love.