Samsung unveils Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G, packing pro-level features at awesome price

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced the new Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G. The latest Galaxy A series devices that bring Samsung’s newest mobile innovations, including enriched Awesome Intelligence[1] to more users worldwide.

The latest A series reflects Samsung’s commitment to expanding AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities across more devices and empowering more users to harness the power of intuitive AI that simplifies everyday tasks. Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G strengthen the experiences users rely on every day with upgrades to performance, camera and display, alongside durability and security features. With up to six generations of OS upgrades and security support, the new Galaxy A series is built with longevity in mind. Leading the lineup is Galaxy A57 5G, featuring a slimmer, more refined design and upgraded AI-powered capabilities that make it the most powerful Galaxy A series device yet.

“The new Galaxy A series reflects our continued commitment to AI democratisation by bringing the latest innovations to more Galaxy users,” said, CEO, president, and head of device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics. “With Samsung’s fundamental capabilities combined with enriched Awesome Intelligence, Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G will deliver reliable everyday performance to users around the world and drive rapid AI expansion.”

Enriched awesome intelligence designed for everyday life

Through the latest One UI 8.5, Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G extend Samsung’s latest AI innovations to more users, with Awesome Intelligence that helps people get more things done with ease while unlocking new ways to create and stay productive.

Voice Transcription is new to the Voice Recorder app, making it easier to revisit important details from meetings, lectures or calls by transcribing and translating call recordings or turning voicemails audio into text. AI Select[2] is easier to access with a long press on the Edge Panel, surfacing relevant actions directly on the screen to extract text or create content without manually selecting items. AI Select also supports Drag & Drop in Multi-Window layout, allowing users to easily move images into Samsung Notes or Photo Editor for faster editing and improved productivity.

Awesome Intelligence makes everyday photo editing easier than ever. Object Eraser[3] now delivers more natural results when removing unwanted distractions, like a passerby in the background or clutter in a café. On Galaxy A57 5G, Best Face[4] supports more photos and continuous shooting, making it easier to capture the spectacular group photos where everyone looks their best. Fan favourite tools like Filters and Edit Suggestions[5] help users quickly refine and share moments without extra effort, while Galaxy A57 5G also features Auto Trim[6] for even easier video editing.

Circle to Search with Google[7] adds multi-object recognition so users can easily explore multiple items in an image at once — from an outfit to surrounding accessories — all in one search.

The new Galaxy A series expands Awesome Intelligence experiences with a choice of agents designed to simplify everyday tasks from search to organising plans or easily adjusting settings. As a conversational device agent, upgraded Bixby[8] lets users intuitively control Galaxy settings and features using natural language, while Gemini[9] navigates complex tasks across native Galaxy apps and select third-party apps to support faster, more intuitive interactions.

Awesome camera to capture clearer photos and videos, day or night

As AI becomes more deeply integrated into mobile experiences, camera performance remains essential to delivering the everyday usability and satisfaction users expect.

Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G deliver brighter, clearer visuals powered by the upgraded camera hardware and an improved Image Signal Processor (ISP).[10] The devices feature a versatile triple-camera system, led by a 50MP main sensor[11], delivering sharp, detailed images across a wide range of lighting conditions without the need for manual adjustments.

When the lights go down, the Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G camera adapts seamlessly with Nightography[12], making it easier to capture clear and true-to-life photos and videos even in low light conditions.

Galaxy A57 5G takes photography a step further with enhanced image processing that sharpens detail and reduces noise for even clearer, more vibrant results. It delivers rich contrast and balanced colour even in challenging light, while with a faster shutter speed, users can instantly capture fleeting moments faster and with improved clarity.[13]

Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G also benefit from AI-based subject recognition and scene optimisation to balance portraits, preserve natural skin tones and create clearer background separation. When the moment calls for a wider perspective, the ultra-wide lens captures more in every group photo or landscape view, while the 5MP macro camera reveals fine details up close for added creative flexibility.

Performance for streaming and multitasking

Galaxy A57 5G delivers the best of both design and performance[14], combining upgraded CPU, GPU and NPU to deliver improved performance with its sleek and light form. Built for streaming, scrolling and content creation, its refined design features a glossy finish and distinctive triple-camera island for a standout modern look that feels comfortable in-hand.

Despite its slimmer profile, Galaxy A57 5G packs powerful performance. Its 5,000mAh[15] battery supports up to two days of use[16] — powering everything from filming and editing to viewing on the go. Super-Fast Charging 2.0 reaches up to 60% in around 30 minutes for a quick boost before heading out, while a 13% larger vapor chamber[17] helps sustain performance during extended gaming or recording. Slimmer bezels and a bright Super AMOLED + display with Vision Booster ensure an immersive, clear viewing experience indoors and outside.

Built for everyday use, Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G are rated IP68[18] for water and dust resistance, adding durability in real-world environments and offering users peace of mind if accidents happen.

Long-term support and foundational security

Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G reinforce Samsung’s commitment to device longevity, offering up to six generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades, along with up to six years of security updates[19] – giving users the confidence to rely on their device for years to come.

Samsung provides a fortified layer of device safety, transparency and user choice with Knox Vault[20], a hardware-based, tamper-resistant security solution. Galaxy A series offers users holistic protection through innovative security and privacy features including Security & Privacy Dashboard, Auto Blocker, Private Sharing, Theft Protection as well as the new Private Album, a Gallery feature that allows users to lock away personal media quickly and easily. Unlike traditional safeguards, the latest A series devices also proactively notify users about potential risks with Privacy Alerts, which are intelligent notifications that offer clearer insight and control over location permissions or suspicious monitoring of sensitive data. Together, these enhancements make security feel as intuitive as the rest of the experience, making device protection easier than ever for everyone.

Availability

Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G will be available in South Africa. The Galaxy A57 5G will be offered in Awesome Navy, Awesome Gray,[21] while Galaxy A37 5G comes in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Gray and Awesome Dark Green[22] For added peace of mind, Samsung Care+ offers comprehensive coverage optimised to users’ device needs, including tailored benefits that protect your value in the device.[23]

The Galaxy A57 is priced from R11,99924, and the Galaxy A37 starts from R8,69924. Buy your new Galaxy A series on pre-paid from Samsung stores, Incredible Connection or on Takealot, and add a Galaxy Fit3 and save R699 or add a Galaxy Buds Core and save R79925.

For more information on Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G, please visit: Samsung Newsroom, SamsungMobilePress.com or Samsung.com.

[1] Samsung Account login may be required to use certain Samsung Intelligence Features. Samsung does not make any promises, assurances or guarantees as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the output provided by Intelligence Features. Availability of Awesome Intelligence features may vary depending on the region/country, OS/One UI version, device model, and phone carrier. Awesome Intelligence service may be limited for minors in certain regions with age restrictions over AI usage.

[2] Requires internet connection and Samsung Account login. Service availability may vary by country, language or device model. Availability of supported languages may vary. Certain languages may require language pack download. Galaxy AI Select download and installation may be required when launching the app for the first time.

[3] Results may vary depending on shooting conditions including multiple subjects, being out of focus or moving subjects.

[4] Best Face is only available for photos taken with Motion Photo turned on. The feature does not generate new facial expressions but selects from frames within the Motion Photo video clip. It can recognise up to five people per image and suggest up to three alternative expressions per person. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[5] Edit suggestion is compatible with JPG, PNG, and GIF formats. The final results and quality may vary depending on the original image’s condition. Accuracy of the end results is not guaranteed. Edit suggestions may vary based on photo content. Due to the nature of AI, results and quality may vary each time

[6] Maximum length per clip is 90 minutes. Maximum length of combined clips is 180 minutes. Maximum number of clips to use per video project is 60. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed

[7] Circle to Search is a trademark of Google LLC. Results for illustrative purposes only. Available on select devices and internet connection required. Works on compatible apps and surfaces. Result may vary depending on visual matches. Check responses for accuracy.

[8] Bixby service availability requires Samsung Account login and data connection. Available functions and features may vary by country, region and language. Bixby only recognises certain accents and dialects of English (UK), English (US), English (India), French (France), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Japanese (Japan), Korean (South Korea), Mandarin Chinese (China), Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Spain) and Spanish (Latin America). Other supported languages may be added in the future. Not all accents, dialects and expressions may be recognised, and actual performance may vary depending on pronunciation, voice level and the surrounding environment. Use of Bixby may be limited in certain situations such as when recording media (Video/Game/Voice), during calls, Maximum Power Saving mode, Emergency mode and Samsung Kids. Service availability may vary by country/service provider/language/device model/OS version. Bixby controls selected apps, other apps to be supported. To control SmartThings enabled devices with Bixby, first connect the devices to the SmartThings app. For more information, visit the SmartThings website (www.samsung.com/smartthings).

[9] Gemini is a trademark of Google LLC. Gemini Live feature requires an internet connection and Google Account login. Service availability may vary by country, language or device model. Features may differ depending on subscription, and results may vary. Compatibility is limited to certain features and accounts. Currently, an independently managed, personal Google Account can be used, as can a work or school account for which an administrator has enabled access to Gemini. Users must be 13 (or the applicable age in a given country) or older to use Gemini with a personal or school Google Account, and 18 or over to use Gemini with a work account.

[10] Results may vary depending on light condition and/or shooting conditions including multiple subjects, being out of focus or moving subjects.

[11] 50 MP resolution is available on Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G’s rear Wide-angle camera only.

[12] Results may vary depending on shooting conditions including multiple subjects, being out of focus or moving subjects.

[13] Results may vary depending on shooting conditions including multiple subjects, being out of focus or moving subjects.

[14] Performance improvements shown compared to Galaxy A56 5G. Actual performance will depend on user environment, conditions and pre-installed software and applications.

[15] Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,905 mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

[16] Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, the number of times charged, and many other factors. Estimated against the average usage profile compiled by UX Connect Research. Independently assessed by UX Connect Research between 2026.01.08-2026.01.18 in UK with pre-release versions of SM-A576 under default setting using LTE and 5G Sub6 networks. NOT tested under 5G mmWave Network.

[17] Compared to the previous model. Actual performance will depend on user environment, conditions and pre-installed software and applications.

[18] Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G are rated as IP68. Based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not recommended for beach or pool use. Water and dust resistance of the device is not permanent and may diminish over time due to normal wear and tear.

[19] Availability and timing of Android OS upgrades and security updates may vary by device model and market. Up to six generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades, along with up to six years of security updates, from the first global launch for the supported Samsung Galaxy devices.

[20] Security features or hardware/software architecture of Samsung Knox Vault on Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones may differ from those on Samsung Galaxy flagship devices including S series, Z series, S FE series smartphones and Tab S series tablets launched from 2021 onwards. Availability of Samsung Knox Vault may vary depending on the device model.

[21] Colour and model availability may vary depending on country, region or carrier.

[22] Colour and model availability may vary depending on country, region or carrier.

[23] Terms and conditions apply. Samsung Care+ coverage, service type and promotion details may vary by country/region and deductible (service fee) may apply. To be eligible for Samsung Care+ promotion benefit, registration may be required. For detailed Samsung Care+ information, please visit https://www.samsung.com/samsung-care-plus/

24 Recommended retail price only. Prices may vary per retailer.

25 Terms and conditions apply.

26 Display received Eye Care Certification by SGS based on its ability to reduce the harmful effects of blue light.