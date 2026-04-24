Central residents sceptical over mayoral claims of progress

Following the State of the Capital (SOCA) address delivered by Tshwane Mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, on April 16, residents living and working in Central Pretoria have expressed their reservations on the municipality’s outlook for the area.

The SOCA, held at the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Building in Unisa, saw Moya outline several strategies that were included in the metro’s efforts to stimulate economic revitalisation and investment attraction.

Moya lamented the metro’s financial status at the time her administration took over, stating that the capital found itself in debt and financial instability inherited from the previous administration.

The mayor maintained that while the metro is not where they want it to be yet, progress is being made.

“Under the current administration, Tshwane delivered its first fully funded budget since 2021, with cash-backed reserves growing from R835-million to over R1.9-billion and projected to reach R2.86-billion,” Moya said.

The city aims to grow the economy to 3.9% and create at least 80 000 jobs by 2029, supported by initiatives such as the Catalytic Investment Unit and InvestSA One Stop Shop.

The One-Stop Shop is a partnership with the Tshwane Economic Development Agency (TEDA) and is designed to remove administrative hurdles for those looking to invest in the CBD.

Moya also said the city is restarting stalled road projects and scaling up new developments to support population growth and economic activity.

She said the Roads and Transport Department, led by MMC Tlangi Mogale, has resurfaced more than 220km of roads across Pretoria.

According to the Mayor, public transport is also being overhauled through the A Re Yeng Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network.

“Line 2C along Lynnwood Road is nearing completion, with dedicated lanes, sidewalks and cycle paths. Line 3, linking the Pretoria CBD to Atteridgeville, is about 85% complete. Integration with taxi operators has been formalised through agreements to improve reliability and accessibility,” Moya said.

Another major focus is the reclamation of dilapidated, hijacked or ‘bad’ buildings in the CBD.

These are slated for repurposing into student accommodation and affordable housing to improve the living conditions and aesthetic of the city centre under the leadership of the Bad Buildings Mayoral Sub-Committee.

One such example is ongoing legal proceedings concerning the removal of the Melgisedek Building occupants and demolition and repurposing of the property.

Service delivery issues, such as progress in streetlights, potholes, and grass cutting, were also addressed.

While she expresses optimism for the future, the residents who Rekord reached out to feel the reality on the ground is far different.

Ward 80 resident, Nare Lemao, acknowledged the current administration’s successes but said they do little to affect the daily lives of ordinary people.

“In the inner city, we have a shortage of recreational facilities; the youth are not catered for, no sporting facilities for soccer, netball and other sports. Burgers Park, which caters for people in the inner city, is in a state of decay; the condition is getting worse day by day,” Lemao said.

Lemao added that the majority of residents are unemployed, and the city’s own recruitment process is not transparent and prone to corruption.

“Crime is still high in the city; in some cases, the city’s officials are involved, even the TMPD, so there is still much that needs to be done. Even top executives in the municipality are implicated in several wrongdoings,” Lemao added.

Sunnyside resident Carlinn Burts said the current climate of Region 3 is bleak, and lamented that while the mayor’s social media and address paint a shiny picture of the metro, the reality is far different.

“On my daily walks through Sunnyside, I encounter overgrown grass that remains uncut, streetlights that are not functioning, and public spaces that are increasingly neglected. Parks meant for children have, out of necessity, become sleeping areas for the homeless, highlighting both a social crisis and a failure in urban management,” Burts said.

Burts added that critical infrastructure is deteriorating, pavements are broken, and hazardous, illegal dumping is widespread, and waste, including bulky items like old furniture, is often left uncollected for months. Even municipal facilities, such as the local swimming pool, are not serving their intended purpose for the community.

“Community safety remains a serious concern. Hardworking residents continue to fall victim to muggings, while local patrollers, between 80 and 100 dedicated [volunteers] operate without basic support or facilities from the municipality. Their commitment is commendable, but they cannot and should not be expected to carry this burden alone,” Burts added.

Ward 59 Councillor Shaun Wilkinson said residents are not asking for a utopia but a more accurate depiction of reality and a sustainable plan of action going forward that yields tangible results.

“Basic service delivery is failing, grass is uncut, streetlights are out, public spaces are neglected, and safety remains a serious concern,” Wilkinson said. “The active citizens are doing their best under difficult conditions with security and other interventions, yet receive little to no support from the municipality. “Residents are not asking for grand visions; they are asking for clean, safe, and functional neighbourhoods. Until these basics are consistently delivered, the idea of a ‘shining capital city’ does not reflect the reality on the ground,” he concluded.

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