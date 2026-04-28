Here are the three deadliest snakes found in Pretoria and Gauteng

Pretoria residents are being urged to remain alert as several highly venomous snake species continue to be found across Gauteng — including in suburban gardens, homes and open veld.

While most snakes avoid human interaction, experts warn that three species stand out for their potent venom, behaviour, and the frequency with which they are encountered, making them the most dangerous.

According to African Reptiles and Venom, many residents and visitors are unaware that this region is also home to a diverse range of snakes, including several highly venomous species.

“Understanding which venomous snakes inhabit Gauteng, how to identify them, and what to do in case of an encounter is crucial for personal safety.”

It furthermore said Gauteng has a number of dangerous snakes that can inflict a potentially fatal bite if not treated correctly.

“Bites from these snakes, while rare, can be very serious. It’s important to remember that most snakes are shy and will only bite in self-defence.”

1. Mozambique spitting cobra

African Reptiles & Venom says this snake is abundant in northern Gauteng, north of Midrand and Randburg, and is notorious for entering houses, especially at night.

2. Snouted cobra

The site says the snouted cobra is common in north Gauteng, with records north of Randburg, north of Midrand, around Lanseria and north of Pretoria.

3. Black mamba

According to the site, black mambas are occasionally found in the north, where Gauteng borders Limpopo and may be found closer to Pretoria as hitchhikers.

Local snake catcher Arno Naudé said he responded to a call where what was initially thought to be a harmless house snake turned out to be a Mozambique spitting cobra — one of the most dangerous snakes found in Gauteng.

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Naudé said the snake was found in Hatfield, a well-established Pretoria suburb popular with students.

“As I got closer it reared up and spat. It was a Mozambique spitting cobra,” he said.

He explained that the situation quickly became risky as he was separated from his equipment and had to rely on bystanders to retrieve his hook and protective glasses before safely securing the snake.

Meanwhile, Centurion snake catcher Maggie Webster has reported several venomous snake call-outs since early March.

On March 5, she caught a rinkhals (Hemachatus haemachatus), followed by a snouted cobra in Heritage Hill, Centurion, on March 11. A day later, on March 12, Webster responded to a call for a large snouted cobra in Mnandi, but the snake disappeared underneath a Wendy house and could not be located.

Two more snouted cobras were caught in Valhalla on March 20 and March 21, while a highly venomous Mozambique spitting cobra was caught on April 3.

These incidents show that dangerous snakes are being found in residential areas across Pretoria and Centurion.

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