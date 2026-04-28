Man arrested after Onderstepoort shooting, unlicensed firearm seized

Police in Pretoria North have arrested a man on charges of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The arrest was made following a shooting in Onderstepoort near Soutpan Road, on Saturday night.

According to Sergeant Tumisang Moloto, Pretoria North SAPS spokesperson, the shooting occurred at a plot in the area.

He said local police responded after receiving reports of gunfire and, upon arrival, discovered a man who had sustained a bullet wound.

“Emergency medical services were immediately called to the scene, and the injured victim was rushed to the hospital for urgent medical treatment,” said Moloto.

He stated that the suspect was arrested at the scene, and a firearm, believed to have been used in the shooting, was seized.

Moloto confirmed that the weapon will undergo forensic testing.

“The firearm will be subjected to further investigation and analysis to determine if it could be linked to other serious and violent crimes in the area,” he added.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court later this week.

The shooting has once again highlighted concerns around illegal firearms and violent crime in local communities, as investigations continue.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel