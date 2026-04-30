State Security Agency imposter arrested in Silverlakes

A 41-year-old man has been arrested after he was allegedly caught impersonating a member of the State Security Agency (SSA) and using the false identity to extort businesses around Pretoria.

According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), members acted on intelligence received about the suspect’s alleged activities at a Silverlake estate in the east of Pretoria, where he was reportedly posing as an SSA official and unlawfully claiming authority.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale confirmed that a search and seizure operation was carried out on April 29, after investigators obtained a warrant.

“Members received information regarding a 41-year-old suspect who was impersonating SSA employees and was also in possession of firearms. A search and seizure warrant was obtained and executed this morning,” said Mogale.

Mogale further stated that preliminary investigations suggest the suspect may have been using the false identity to extort money from businesses in and around Pretoria.

“During the search, members recovered two appointment cards allegedly linked to the SSA. Further investigations are continuing, and the suspect will appear in court once formally charged,” Mogale added.

In a separate, unrelated incident, the TMPD Freeway Unit have arrested two fake police officers in Centurion.

The suspects were allegedly pulling over motorists and trying to solicit bribes by pretending to be law enforcement officials. The swift operation highlights the TMPD’s ongoing efforts to keep roads safe and crack down on criminals who exploit public trust in uniform.

Seized during the arrest were a fake police uniform, a reflective vest commonly used by traffic officials, and cash believed to be proceeds from earlier scams. The men are accused of stopping vehicles under false pretences, claiming violations, and demanding money to avoid ‘arrest’ or further trouble.

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