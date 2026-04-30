Workmanship questioned on Lynnwood and Atterbury bus route

The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line 2B project has come under renewed scrutiny, with Ward 82 councillor Siobhan Muller sharply criticising the Tshwane metro’s portrayal of progress.

The metro maintains that the project remains on track and beneficial in the long term.

During the recent State of the City Address, Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya spoke positively about the BRT rollout, highlighting its quality and importance to the city’s transport network and economy.

However, Muller disputes this narrative, pointing to what she describes as visible delays and construction issues along Lynnwood and Atterbury roads.

“So, at the State of the City Address, the Mayor speaks highly of the BRT Line 2B in glowing terms of its quality. [The] reality is the Line 2B along Lynnwood and Atterbury roads is behind schedule,” said Muller.

She further alleged that the quality of work is questionable, claiming that certain sections had to be redone due to technical failures.

Muller stated that work had to be done over and over, due to too cold asphalt. The tar had to be scraped away and redone.

“Incorrect size stormwater pipes were used and had to be dug up and replaced. Even paving for pedestrians is raised above the sides of medians,” she said.

Muller also raised concerns about the economic impact on businesses along the route.

She claimed prolonged construction disruptions have had severe consequences, including job losses.

“What about the businesses along Lynnwood Road that had to retrench workers because the delays on Line 2B were so long? The main entrance to a Shell garage was shut down for 14 months,” she added.

Responding to the criticism, mayoral spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi said the metro acknowledges concerns but stands by the project’s progress and objectives.

“This project is about how residents move through the city every day. It is about whether commuters can travel reliably, whether pedestrians can move safely, and whether communities can access opportunity with dignity,” said Mgobozi.

He confirmed that Line 2B is currently 68% complete, with a revised completion date set for October 16.

Mgobozi rejected claims of poor workmanship, stating that no completed work had been redone but rather that technical adjustments were necessary to meet engineering standards and accommodate on-site conditions.

“The delays have been caused by factors such as wayleave approvals, land expropriation, additional stormwater infrastructure requirements, and the discovery of unrecorded underground services.”

He said the weather conditions have also affected progress, particularly activities like asphalt application.

Mgobozi added that strict oversight measures are in place, including independent engineering supervision, continuous site inspections and enforcement of compliance with technical standards.

While the Mgobozi acknowledged that construction may temporarily disrupt businesses, it stated that it is not legally permitted to compensate for loss of income under the Municipal Finance Management Act.

It maintains that the long-term benefits of improved mobility, safer pedestrian infrastructure and economic development will outweigh short-term challenges.

The BRT expansion includes Lines 2B and 2C, with Line 2C nearing completion and Line 3 linking the Pretoria CBD to Atteridgeville currently 85% complete.

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