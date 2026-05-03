Operation Shanela: 82 arrested in Pretoria for public drinking

Tshwane police arrested and fined 82 suspects for public drinking and arrested a further eight for drunk driving during a large-scale Operation Shanela across the Tshwane District on Friday 1 May. A total of 172 suspects were detained.

The operation, coordinated by Tshwane District Commissioner Major-General Samuel Thine, deployed officers to identified crime hotspots to increase police visibility and clamp down on criminal activity.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, operational teams were strategically positioned to ensure effective law enforcement throughout the district.

Among those arrested were 48 undocumented foreign nationals who will be handed over to immigration authorities for further processing and possible deportation.

“Eleven suspects were apprehended for possession of, and dealing in, drugs. Confiscated substances included sachets of rock cocaine, crystal meth, cocaine, cocaine rocks and nyaope,” Captain van Dyk said.

He added that one suspect was also arrested on a charge of bribery during the operation.

As part of the operation, police inspected 21 liquor outlets; six establishments were closed for non‑compliance.

Authorities also confiscated 560 810 ml of liquor.

Officers searched 886 people and 333 vehicles, while 22 vehicles were checked to verify ownership. Police additionally searched 83 hotspots and premises across the district.

Compliance inspections were conducted at 26 spaza shops and seven second‑hand goods dealers, all of which were found to be operating within the law.

Major‑General Thine expressed gratitude to all officers involved for their commitment and dedication to ensuring safer communities across Tshwane.

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