Calls for accountability grow after The Reeds dumpsite owner is traced

The owner of the land where a long-standing illegal dumpsite and the Mahlangu informal settlement are located has finally been identified and is now facing environmental enforcement action.

For years, the site has been a source of environmental damage, recurring fires, and health concerns, with residents in The Reeds near Panorama Road frequently affected by smoke and fires from the dumpsite.

According to Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, the city’s role in addressing the issue has been limited as the land is privately owned.

“The city does not clear illegal dumping on private property. In instances where illegal dumping occurs on private property, the city follows the process of issuing compliance notices in terms of environmental legislation,” explained Mashigo.

He confirmed that joint environmental compliance inspections have been conducted at the site alongside the Gauteng Department of Environment, which has now taken enforcement action under the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA), 107 (Act 107 of 1998).

“The Gauteng Department of Environment undertook enforcement action against the landowner for environmental non-compliances at his property. This falls under the department’s mandate.”

This development marks a shift from October 2025, when the metro was still attempting to trace the landowner.

At the time, the city stated that once identified, the owner would be instructed to stop the dumping and clean the property, with enforcement measures under the Waste Management By-law being implemented if necessary.

Mashigo noted that the matter is now in a legal process, and the city is awaiting the outcome before taking further steps.

“The administrative enforcement action by the relevant environmental authorities is underway. The city awaits the outcome of this legal process to determine the next step,” he said.

Despite ongoing cleaning efforts on surrounding public land, the impact has been minimal.

“The city continues to provide litter-picking services on public roads adjacent to the properties. However, this intervention has minimal to no impact on illegal activities occurring onsite,” stated Mashigo.

He also clarified that municipal services cannot be formally provided to settlements that are not legally established, as doing so would legitimise illegal occupations.

The city’s limited intervention stems from the fact that the site is private property and unlawfully occupied.

While the metro supports surrounding areas through waste management services, its ability to act directly on-site remains restricted.

Earlier interventions, including a multi-departmental site meeting on December 12, 2024, introduced waste management efforts such as distributing refuse bags and scheduling collections for the adjacent community.

However, these measures were not intended as formal services within the informal settlement itself.

Mashigo highlighted the financial strain placed on the city due to repeated incidents at the site.

“The city spends no less than R4 000 a day on waste operational support in responding to fire incidents at this site. The clearing of adjacent areas is done as part of regular cleaning for this and the surrounding areas, which is included in the city’s waste management operational costs,” he explained.

He further confirmed that no formal waste management services are currently being provided at the informal settlement.

“Waste Management Operations Region 4 provides ad hoc support to the Emergency Services Department in extinguishing fires.”

Ward 64 councillor Alta de Kock expressed frustration over the lack of resolution despite repeated engagements and site visits.

“For far too long, the situation at the invaded property between Panorama and Rietspruit roads has been allowed to escalate, with no clear resolution despite multiple site visits and reports,” she said.

De Kock described the conditions as deeply concerning, citing ongoing unlawful occupation, illegal dumping, environmental damage to a wetland, frequent fires, and serious safety risks.

“Residents have every right to ask who is accountable, on what basis public funds are being spent here, and why this has not been resolved.”

De Kock confirmed that a formal request has been submitted to the city to obtain full transparency on all reports, legal opinions, costs incurred, actions taken against the property owner, and enforcement steps implemented.

She emphasised that the issue raises broader concerns about governance and accountability.

“This is not just about one site. It is about governance, accountability, and the responsible use of public funds,” she stated.

“We cannot allow a precedent where private land is effectively unmanaged, environmental laws are ignored, and ratepayer money is spent without consequence.”

De Kock stressed the need for urgent action.

“Residents deserve answers and decisive action on this matter, which has been ongoing for far too long,” she added.

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