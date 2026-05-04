Here is the official fuel price for May

Motorists will face another steep fuel price hike from Wednesday, May 6, after the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources confirmed the official May adjustments.

Both grades of petrol will increase by R3.27/l, while diesel will climb by R6.19/l.

Illuminating paraffin will increase by R4.22/l, while LPGAS in Gauteng will rise by R5.07/kg.

The increases come amid volatile global oil prices linked to the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Iran, as well as pressure from international product prices and the rand/dollar exchange rate.

Although the government extended temporary fuel tax relief for May, the benefit was largely offset by a significant slate levy adjustment, which added pressure to pump prices.

The new prices take effect from Wednesday, May 6.

Fuel Change Petrol 93 +R3.27/l Petrol 95 +R3.27/l Diesel 0.05% +R6.19/l Diesel 0.005% +R6.19/l Illuminating paraffin +R4.22/l LPGAS Gauteng +R5.07/kg

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