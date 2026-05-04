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Here is the official fuel price for May

Motorists will pay sharply more for fuel from Wednesday, with petrol and diesel both seeing major increases. Here is the official price.

7 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Here is the official petrol price for May
Motorists will soon pay more at the pumps again. Photo: Stock

Motorists will face another steep fuel price hike from Wednesday, May 6, after the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources confirmed the official May adjustments.

Both grades of petrol will increase by R3.27/l, while diesel will climb by R6.19/l.

Illuminating paraffin will increase by R4.22/l, while LPGAS in Gauteng will rise by R5.07/kg.

The increases come amid volatile global oil prices linked to the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Iran, as well as pressure from international product prices and the rand/dollar exchange rate.

Although the government extended temporary fuel tax relief for May, the benefit was largely offset by a significant slate levy adjustment, which added pressure to pump prices.

The new prices take effect from Wednesday, May 6.

FuelChange
Petrol 93+R3.27/l
Petrol 95+R3.27/l
Diesel 0.05%+R6.19/l
Diesel 0.005%+R6.19/l
Illuminating paraffin+R4.22/l
LPGAS Gauteng+R5.07/kg

Also read: WATCH: Illegal street race in Moot ends with biker crashing into bystanders

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7 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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