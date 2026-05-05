Decline in jabs puts children at risk

Childhood vaccination rates in Pretoria have significantly fallen short of national goals, prompting concern among health officials as incidences of preventable diseases rise.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDH) reports that the city’s immunisation coverage stands at 65.5%, which is lower than the national target of 90%.

This drop coincides with confirmed outbreaks of diseases that could be prevented by vaccines. The department acknowledged issues like outbreaks of diphtheria, measles, and pertussis (whooping cough), highlighting the increasing risks tied to incomplete or postponed vaccinations.

Health officials link the decrease in immunisation rates to various factors affecting caregivers and systemic healthcare delivery challenges. The lingering vaccine hesitancy stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic also contributes significantly to the decline.

“Fear that was created during the Covid-19 pandemic that vaccines are not safe remains a contributing factor,” said the department.

Access to vaccines is hindered by practical challenges such as transportation issues, parents’ inability to take time off work, and custody situations where children reside with relatives who lack proper documentation.

“Many children stay with their grandmothers, who do not have clinic cards, and the grandmothers do not take the children for immunisation,” the department said.

At the systemic level, despite the availability of immunisation services, access remains inconsistent. The department acknowledged issues like shortages of vaccine stock, limited-service hours and high patient volumes create barriers to effective service delivery.

“Immunisation services are regularly offered, but availability can be affected by stock shortages, limited operating hours, and high patient volumes, leading to long waiting times,” the department explained.

The department noted some facilities have faced temporary disruptions due to staffing shortages or operational challenges.

According to the department, most clinics in Pretoria operate Monday through Friday from 07:30 to 16:00, with very few providing weekend services. This schedule can make it challenging for some parents to secure vaccinations at suitable times.

Despite these obstacles, the department highlighted that immunisation services are accessible throughout the city.

“Parents can take their children to public clinics, community health centres, and private providers across the City of Tshwane,” it clarified, noting that these resources are part of the national Expanded Programme on Immunisation.

To boost vaccination rates, the department organised focused activities during African Vaccination Week, which took place from April 24–30. These initiatives included campaigns at medical facilities and outreach efforts in community settings across Pretoria.

The department also urged parents and caregivers to take the initiative in ensuring their children get vaccinated.

“Go early in the day to avoid long queues, call ahead to check vaccine stock and clinic hours and keep the Road to Health card handy,” the department advised.

As health officials strive to enhance vaccination coverage, the decline in immunisation rates and the rise in outbreaks underscore the critical need to improve access to services and strengthen public confidence in vaccines.

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