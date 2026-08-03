Galaxy Z series pre-orders are now open

Samsung Electronics South Africa has officially opened pre-orders for its latest Galaxy Z series, introducing a new generation of foldables designed to fit more lifestyles, personalities and ways of getting things done than ever before.

Pre-orders for the eighth generation of the Z series are open from July 22 to August 12 2026. With the arrival of the new Z Fold8, Z Fold8 Ultra and Z Flip8, expanding the Galaxy foldable experience with a line-up that offers something for everyone. From those who want to discover more on a larger screen, to power users who demand Samsung’s ultimate in productivity, and those who see their smartphone as an extension of their personality.

The newest addition to the line-up, Z Fold8 Ultra, brings the brands highest standard of performance and innovation to its most advanced foldable design yet. With an expansive 8-inch main display[1], advanced camera capabilities and long-lasting performance[2], it is built for users who want a powerful workspace they can take anywhere, in the slimmest Z Fold design to date.

For those looking for a foldable experience that moves naturally from everyday interactions to deeper immersion, the Z Fold8 offers a reimagined form factor designed for everything from quick moments on the cover screen to reading, viewing and gaming on the expansive main display. Meanwhile, the Z Flip8 continues to redefine what a smartphone can be. Built for self-expression and quick, intuitive interactions, its flexible form factor and reimagined FlexWindow bring information, creativity and Galaxy AI closer to everyday moments.

Together, the new line-up reinforces the brands vision that there is no single way to experience a foldable. Whether users want maximum productivity, deeper immersion or a device that reflects their individuality, there is now a Galaxy foldable for everyone.

For added peace of mind, customers can also enjoy comprehensive protection through Samsung Care+[3], with professional repairs for accidental damage, extended warranty coverage and expert support. Customers who purchase a new Galaxy foldable on Samsung.com and enrol in a monthly Samsung Care+ plan can save up to 25% on their monthly premiums[4].

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z8 series are now open until August 12 2026 at the following recommended retail prices[5]:

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra 1TB – R60 999

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra 512GB – R50 999

Galaxy Z Fold8 512GB – R45 999

Galaxy Z Fold8 256GB – R40 999

Galaxy Z Flip8 256GB – R26 999

Customers who pre-order can also receive free accessories worth up to R1 500[6], 12 months of free Samsung SOS+ access[7], and six months of Google AI Pro at no additional cost, valued at over R2 500[8].

The future of foldables is not one-size-fits-all. Pre-order the new Galaxy Z8 series and find the foldable that fits the way you live, work, create and express yourself.

Specifications

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra Display Main Screen 8.0-inch QXGA+* Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2,504 x 2,256), 422ppi 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz) Vision booster *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra’s Main Screen size is 8.0-inch in the full rectangle and 8.0-inch accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. Cover Screen 6.5-inch FHD+* Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (1,080 x 2,520), 422ppi 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz) Vision booster *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra Cover Screen size is 6.5-inch in a full rectangle and 6.5-inch accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimension & Weight Folded 72.8 x 158.4 x 8.9mm Unfolded 143.2 x 158.4 x 4.1mm *The thickness of Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra when unfolded does not include the frame of the Main Screen. Weight 215g Camera Cover Camera 10MP Selfie Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 85˚ Main Camera 10MP Main Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 100˚ Rear Triple Camera 200MP Wide-angle Camera Quad Pixel AF, OIS, F1.7, Pixel size: 0.6μm, FOV: 85˚, 2X optical quality zoom 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera Quad Pixel AF, F1.9, Pixel size: 0.7μm, FOV: 120˚ 10MP Telephoto Camera PDAF, OIS, F2.4, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 36˚, 3X optical zoom AP Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy *Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Memory & Storage 16GB Memory with 1TB internal storage 12GB Memory with 512GB internal storage 12GB Memory with 256GB internal storage *Availability may vary by market or channel. Actual storage space may vary by market, model, file size and format. Battery 5,000mAh(typical) dual battery *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated capacity is 4,854mAh for Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Wired Charging*: Up to 67% charge in around 30 min. with 45W Adapter and 3A USB-C cable**

Fast Wireless Charging with 20W***

Wireless PowerShare**** *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 45W Travel Adapter while it has 0% of power remaining, with all the services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors. **45W Power Adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. ***Wireless charging compatible with WPC. ****Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. It may affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. Water Resistance IP48 *Based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 metres of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Water resistance of device is not permanent and may diminish over time because of normal wear and tear. OS Android 17 One UI 9 Network & Connectivity 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 7***, Bluetooth® v 6.0 *Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors. **Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. ***Wi-Fi network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection and a Wifi-7 router. Colours Graphite, Cream, Violet Shadow* [Samsung.com Exclusive] Green Shadow** *Availability of colour may vary by market, region or carrier. **Online exclusive colours only available on Samsung.com.

[1] Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra’s Cover Screen size is 6.5” in the full rectangle and 6.5” accounting for the rounded corners. The Main Screen size is 8.0” in the full rectangle and 8.0” accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

[2] Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

[3] Terms and conditions apply. Samsung Care+ coverage, service type and promotion details may vary by country/region and a deductible (service fee) may apply. To be eligible for Samsung Care+ promotion benefits, registration may be required. For detailed Samsung Care+ information, please visit https://www.samsung.com/za/offer/samsung-care-plus/. Care at home & abroad: When in need of Samsung Care+ services during your travel, contact the visiting country/region’s local customer services centre in advance for Samsung Care+ availability.

[4] Terms and Conditions Apply.

[5] Recommended retail prices only. Prices may vary per retailer.

[6] Terms and Conditions Apply.

[7] Terms and Conditions Apply.

[8] Terms and Conditions Apply. Redeem via Google.