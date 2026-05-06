What's Going on in Pretoria?

ALL THROUGH THE WEEK

Moedersmark @ 150 Joycestraat, Magalieskruin – 30 April tot 9 Mei

Teetuin en 100+ stalletjies. Tyd: 09:00–19:00 (Ma-Vry) en 09:00–15:00 (Sat). 076 991 4122 of 082 809 7535.

Rhythmic and Trampoline African Championships 2026 @ Heartfelt Arena – April 30–May 7

Gymnastics South Africa once again welcomes the continent’s top gymnasts. You can expect a week of world–class competition. Start: 09:00. Enquiries: 010 140 1761 or info@sagf.co.za.

Wapadmark @ Hoërskool Pretoria-Noord, Berglaan 122 – tot 9 Mei

Teetuin, mode & bykomstighede, geskenke en lekker eetgoed. Weeksdae: 09:00–19:00; Saterdag: 09:00–15:00. 012 546 6590.

WEDNESDAY

Die HAP Sessies Open Mic @ Die HAP Koffiehuis, Malherbe Straat 115

Join us for an evening of great music, good company, and a relaxed atmosphere where local talent gets to shine. Whether you’re coming to perform or just to enjoy the vibe, everyone is welcome. With live music by The Benchwarmers, the unique folky acoustic duo. Bookings: WhatsApp on 060 452 3860. Starts 18:00.

Manne-aand ‘The Spirit filled Man’ @ Doxa Deo Faerie Glen

Spreker Jean Symons. Vanuit hierdie gesprek gaan jy as man verstaan, hoe die Heilige Gees jou wil bemagtig, om nie net doelgerig nie maar ten volle toegerus, jou rol in jou gesin en samelewing op te neem. Jy sal ervaar hoe God se inspraak deur Sy Gees jou lewe wil bekragtig, sodat elke faset van jou mens-wees belyn sal wees met Sy wil en planne vir jou lewe. Kom word bemoedig, geïnspireer en toegerus om die rol van ‘n Gees-gevulde man in jou leefwêreld met oorgawe te vul. Tyd: 18:30. Navrae: Juanita Schulz by juanita.schulz@doxadeo.org. 012 991 3883

Midday Market @ Glenstantia Library, 510 Chopin Street, Constantia Park – May 6–8

Visit Glenstantia library’s midday market at 13:00–16:00 on 6, 7, and 8 May for beautiful handmade crochet crafts and delicious pancakes (7 May) or curry and rice (8 May) to help raise funds. See you there! (NOTE: Cash only, please.) 012 358 3112.

THURSDAY

Ladies Night @ Captain’s Island, corner of Garsfontein Rd and Sinovich Dr

Dress up. Show up. Let’s Party! No men till 22:00. Start 19:00. 083 308 9669.

FRIDAY

Klets & Kuieroggend @ Voortrekkersaal, Friederichestraat 149, Wierdapark

VLU Overvaal bied ’n heerlike oggend van saamkuier, gesels en lekker eet in ’n warm en vriendelike atmosfeer aan. Bring jou vriendin, taklede of sommer ’n paar bekende gesigte. Tyd: 09:00. Navrae: vluovervaal@gmail.com.

The World Needs a Father Opleiding @ Collage Gemeenskapskerk, Gypsum Street – 8 & 9 Mei

Kragtige opleiding wat mans help om hul identiteit te ontdek, verantwoordelikheid te neem en ’n blywende impak te maak as vaders en leiers in hul huise, kerk en gemeenskap. Kaartjies by collage.org.za. Tyd: 8 Mei 18:00; 9 Mei 19:00. 012 345 1181.

SATURDAY

Busstop 7 Mark @ Duiker & Foxtrot streets, Mooikloof Heights – Sat & Sun

Bring Mom and the family and enjoy good food, fresh air and special moments together. Over 150 stalls offering high-quality handmade goods, food and entertainment. Start 09:00–16:00. Enquiries: admin@busstop7.co.za

HHMCC 2026 Blanket Run @ Captains Island, corner of Garsfontein Rd and Sinovich Dr

Hosted by Helping Hand Motorcycle Club wants to donate blankets to the needy. Their target? 3 000 blankets. Raffle prizes. Live entertainment. Burnout, slow race and loudest pipes. 079 943 9432.

Jackie Meckler Memorial Race @ Thaba Tshwane Pretoria Military Sports Club

He was one of the Comrades Greats. Distances: 5/10/25km. Start 06:30. Aluta Gaothuse 083 259 9741. Tickets at Entry Ninja.

Jan se Verjaarsdag Makietie @ Jan se Skuld, Montana

Live musiek deur Ghapi. Ons vier Jan se 7de verjaarsdag en nooi julle almal uit om deel te wees van hierdie spesiale geleentheid. Bring die hele gesin en kom vier saam! 071 226 4976.

Mieliepap Kontreimark @ Monument- & Braamboslane, Glen Marais

Stalls with handmade goods, food and drinks, and unique gifts for Mother’s Day. The market is pet-friendly. WhatsApp: 083 657 1728. First 50 mums grab a snack and sip on us.

Mother’s Day Market @ Pretoria Botanical Garden

Make Mother’s Day special with gifts, handmade creations, and something for every loved one, while supporting local talent and sharing happiness through music, wonderful food, and laughter. Shopping, treats and unforgettable moments. Start 09:00–16:00. 079 058 2669.

Potjiekos Familiedag en Wynveiling @ Kerk-in-Suid, 306 Cotie-laan, Centurion

Bring jou familie, vriende en beste potjiekosresep: of jy self wil deelneem of net wil proe. Kom geniet ’n ontspanne dag saam. Moenie hierdie spesiale dag misloop nie – bring jou stoele, gazebo’s en kuierhart saam. Kaartjies: 081 050 3363.

Singfonix presents May Music Choir Festival @ Hervormde Kerk Montana, Jan Bantjiesstraat 350

Join SingFonix and the junior choirs of the Primary schools for a wonderful afternoon of singing. Headliners: Laerskool Menlopark Juniorkoor, Laerskool Wonderboom Juniorkoor (Wonderklankies),

Laerskool Lynnwood Juniorkoor, Laerskool Hennopspark Juniorkoor, SingFonix Mans-ensemble, as well as soloist with mass choir: Isaaca Ko. Kaartjies by Quicket. 012 567 1753. Tyd: 15:30.

Sonop Nagmark @ Sonop Manskoshuis, 93 Murraystraat, Brooklyn

Kom geniet musiek deur Karlien van Jaarsveld en Valiant Swart, kos, bier en stalletjies. Kaartjies beskikbaar by howler.co.za. 084 450 1473. Tyd: 17:00–23:00.

SUNDAY

Moedersdag met Hart, Beetles & Hoop @ Voortrekkermonument, Eeufeesweg

Toegang: Kombers as donasie. ’n Versameling pragtige, unieke en interessante Beetles om van naby te bewonder. Tyd: 09:00 vir 09:30. 076 391 1562.

The Magnolia Comrades Long Run @ 229 Middel Street, Nieuw Muckleneuk

Distances: 15km (1 lap)/ 30km (2 laps)/ 45km (3 laps). Tickets: www.magnoliaroadrunners.co.za. Start at 06:00. Enquiries: magnoliaroadrunners@gmail.com.

UPCOMING/COMING SOON

Centurion Mall Chess Championship @ Centurion Mall – May 16

Rated: All sections will be rated by Chess SA. Format: 5 Rounds Swiss Tournament with time control of 60:60 + 30 seconds/increment. Entries close May 14. Enter: www.cognitoforms.com/TshwaneChessRegion/_2026CenturionMallOpenChessTournament. Starts 09:00. 012 663 1702 or WhatsApp 064 604 2063.

Liefnis-Woud Speelskool Potjiekos & Aandmark @ 1017 Ben Swartstraat, Villieria – 23 Mei

Kom geniet ’n heerlike aand van lekker potjiekos, goeie geselskap en lewendige musiek, alles vir ’n baie goeie doel! Tuin en Adan tree op. Kaartjies op Quicket. Tyd: 17:00–22:00. Magda 082 652 5747.

Rock star Interactive Drumming @ Drosdy Hall, 5 Umgazi Street, Ashlea Gardens – May 23

Get ready for an evening of rhythm, laughter, and great vibes! Join us for a fun Interactive Drumming Experience hosted by Brothers in Beat. No experience needed… just bring your energy and enjoy the beat! When everyone drums along to music we all know and love, the atmosphere becomes electric. For one evening, you might just feel like a rock star! Also: Bonfire. Start 18:00–22:00. WhatsApp 081 632 1258.

Mampoerfees @ Willem Prinsloo Landbou Museum – 6 Junie

Uitstalling van veteraanmotors, trekkers, enjins, ossewaens, plaasimplemente en selfs nuwe trekkers. Ossewa- en trekkerritte. Staccatos tree op. Perde- en hondevertonings. Kaartjieverkope: open Maart. 012 326 6770 of WhatsApp 071 309 4173

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