Medical expert urges early assessment for shoulder pain and mobility problems

Renowned orthopaedic and spine surgeon, Dr Shilly Peter Maelane, urges residents not to ignore shoulder pain until it becomes too late.

Widely recognised for his work in advanced joint care, Maelane is also known in local medical history for performing the first robotic-assisted knee arthroplasty at the Dr SK Matseke Memorial Hospital using the advanced CORI robotic surgical system.

Maelane says that he wants to raise awareness about shoulder pain and shoulder osteoarthritis, both conditions that are increasingly affecting patients’ mobility, sleep, and quality of life.

Speaking from Netcare Jacaranda Hospital, Maelane explains that shoulder pain is often dismissed as a minor issue, yet it may indicate underlying degenerative joint disease that can worsen over time if left untreated.

“Many patients tolerate shoulder pain for months or even years, especially when it starts gradually. Unfortunately, by the time they seek medical attention, significant joint degeneration may already have occurred,” he says.

Shoulder osteoarthritis occurs when the cartilage within the shoulder joint wears down, leading to pain, stiffness, and reduced function. Patients commonly present with persistent or worsening shoulder pain or night pain, often with disturbed sleep.

Difficulty with overhead activities or lifting, or a progressive loss of range of motion, may also be symptoms.

Maelane also notes that untreated shoulder issues can result in long-term disability and reduced independence, particularly in older patients.

“Early diagnosis allows us to manage symptoms effectively and delay progression. However, in advanced cases, surgical options such as shoulder replacement may be required to restore function and relieve pain,” he adds.

He emphasises that awareness and timely assessment are key in preventing complications.

Dr Shilly Maelane Photo: Supplied



Among other measures, his key recommendations for patients include seeking medical evaluation for persistent shoulder pain and early imaging where symptoms do not resolve.

He recommends maintaining shoulder mobility through guided exercise, physiotherapy, and avoiding prolonged strain or repetitive overuse.

Maelane further encourages individuals, particularly those over 50 or with a history of joint disease, to prioritise early assessments.

“Shoulder pain is not something patients should ignore. With the right intervention at the right time, we can significantly improve outcomes and quality of life,” he says.

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