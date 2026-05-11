Fraud case against ex-legal practice council administrator postponed to July

A former administrator at the Legal Practice Council (LPC) is set to return to the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in July after appearing on a fraud charge related to the alleged tampering with board exam marks for candidate attorneys.

Zuziwe Mahlulo (36), from Centurion, appeared in court on May 7 and was granted bail of R1 500.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the charges stem from allegations that Mahlulo changed marks on the LPC examination system between April and May 2024.

“The accused amended board examination marks on the LPC examination system for candidate attorneys who had written the examinations,” she stated.

She noted that the alleged changes were discovered in May 2024 by an IT specialist employed by the LPC, and the matter was then reported internally.

Mahlulo was suspended from her duties on May 8, 2024, following the discovery.

After internal investigations were conducted, the matter was reported to the police. This led to Mahlulo’s arrest at her place of residence on May 5 this year.

Mahanjana stated that during the bail application, the state did not oppose bail because Mahlulo was not considered a flight risk.

“The matter was postponed to July 1, for further investigations,” she added.

ALSO READ: Tshwane landfill sites under scrutiny after oversight visit

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel