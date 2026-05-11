Soshanguve stepfather abandons bail bid in murder case

A 55-year-old Soshanguve man accused of allegedly murdering his 18-year-old stepdaughter and burying her body in the family yard has abandoned his formal bail application in the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court.

Stephenus Lengoaea Dlamini appeared before the court on May 7, facing charges of murder and defeating the administration of justice following the death of Lefa Vivian Mosibi.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the matter stems from a missing person case that was initially opened by the accused himself at a local police station on April 5.

NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Dlamini allegedly told police that Mosibi had failed to return home after he had sent her to nearby shops while her mother was away.

Mahanjana said the case took a dramatic turn nearly two weeks later when community members reportedly gathered outside the accused’s residence after receiving information that the missing teenager had been buried in the yard.

Police responded to the scene on April 18 after being alerted by residents.

“Community members began digging in the yard, during which the body of the deceased was discovered,” she said.

The body was later identified by both the accused and the deceased’s mother. Dlamini was subsequently arrested at the scene.

Mahanjana said the matter has been postponed to June 23 for further investigations and that Dlamini will remain in custody while investigations continue.

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