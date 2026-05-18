Swimming duo conquers double False Bay crossing

For nearly 28 hours, two men battled cold water, darkness, exhaustion and the unpredictable power of the ocean in what has become one of the most remarkable endurance swimming achievements linked to Pretoria Boys High School.

On May 15, Peet Crowther and Chris Oldnall completed the gruelling Double False Bay Crossing after about 27.5 hours in the water.

What was expected to be a 66km open-water swim became an extreme battle against southeasterly winds, two-metre swells, icy temperatures between 15°C and 17°C, and powerful spring tides.

The crossing marked the final chapter of an ambitious swimming trilogy that has already covered 86km in previous swims and raised more than R2-million to support talented young sportsmen and learners of Pretoria Boys High School.

The pair was swimming to raise funds for more than 50 learners to attend the school and receive a world-class education.

For Oldnall, the deputy headmaster of the school, the project also grew out of concern about how many talented young athletes leave Gauteng in search of opportunities elsewhere.

“It is a challenge for talented sportsmen to be placed in schools where their budding talents can be developed,” said Oldnall. “We took hands with roleplayers such as the SA Hall of Fame and sport organisations such as the Titans to develop this project to help talented but underprivileged learners.”

He explained that the idea behind the trilogy swims was not simply about endurance sport, but also about creating academic opportunities for young people.

“Keep local talent local and do not export it to other provinces,” he said. “Talented learners must be given opportunities and this is what we believe ourselves.”

It was over breakfast that they decided on the trilogy swim.

Crowther is an old boy who matriculated in 2007.

The project became deeply symbolic for Pretoria Boys High School, particularly as the school celebrates its 125th anniversary this year.

“It is very good news for us that this was completed in the 125th anniversary year of the school,” Oldnall said.

Preparation for the crossing demanded months of physical and mental training.

“‘Let’s do this’ was our attitude and with this in mind, we trained in gym pools, the sea and also in Langebaan in the sea with Big Bay Events,” Oldnall said of the approach they adopted ahead of the swim.

For Crowther, however, the open ocean has always represented something far more personal than competition.

“A lifelong love for nature and being among dolphins and other sea life, even when the weather is rough, is a privilege,” he said.

“You worry less about the possibility of great white sharks, although our team on the boat remained on the lookout for any dangers.”

Crowther said one of the main reasons he committed to the trilogy was that it allowed him to help others through sport.

“I always wanted to help people and often place the interests of others above my own,” he explained. “When Chris came up with the idea of using sport to raise funds for children’s studies at Pretoria Boys High School, it was a privilege for me to become part of his plans. What I really liked was that it would be a team effort.”

Unlike many sporting events that focus on speed and medals, ultra-distance open-water swimming becomes an intensely personal psychological challenge.

“With long-distance open-water swimming, it becomes a challenge on many levels,” Crowther said. “Long after your body no longer wants to continue, your spirit has to take over to push you further so that you can reach your goal.”

Crowther, a seasoned marathon swimmer, said he found far greater fulfilment in isolated ocean swims than in crowded organised races.

“It held greater appeal for me to swim in the open ocean than when I did the Midmar Mile,” he said. “There were simply too many people. In the open water, the feeling of being alone makes it a unique experience.”

That solitude was broken only by the accompanying team on the boat and the extraordinary marine life the pair encountered during the crossing.

During the swim, Crowther and Oldnall saw dolphins, seals, a turtle and large schools of tuna moving beneath them through the dark water. The ocean itself thus became part of the emotional and spiritual experience.

“The luminescence of the water and those spiritual moments make it a life-changing experience,” said Crowther.

He also believes the swims carry an environmental message, particularly at a time when marine pollution is becoming increasingly visible along the South African coastline.

“I believe awareness of the oceans is important,” he said.

Crowther, who lived in Pretoria for many years before relocating to Cape Town, now owns Display Wine in Cape Town, a company that manufactures wine storage systems and display shelving for collectors and wine enthusiasts.

He is environmentally conscious and has recently been concerned by the amount of plastic pollution washing into the sea after storms in the Western Cape.

“It became very noticeable after the storms when rivers flowed strongly into the sea, especially near beaches like Rooi-Els,” he said.

Part of Crowther’s inspiration as a long-distance swimmer came from reading about Lewis Pugh, internationally known for combining extreme swimming with environmental activism.

Looking back on his own achievements, Crowther said the False Bay single crossing, the newly completed double crossing and the swim between Dassen Island and Robben Island remain among the most meaningful experiences of his life.

For Crowther and Oldnall, the statistics alone are staggering: more than 150km covered across the trilogy of swims and millions of rands raised for educational opportunities. Plus, on May 15–16, almost 28 hours were spent in one of the world’s most unforgiving stretches of ocean during the final crossing.

The trilogy began with a 33km False Bay crossing in November 2024 before the swimmers tackled the historic 53km Robben Island to Dassen Island route in April 2025, believed to be the first successful completion of the crossing by South African open-water swimmers.

– Click here to see the two celebrating after finishing the Double Crossing in False Bay: https://web.facebook.com/100069552761420/videos/pcb.1264737899187957/1642655667014849



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