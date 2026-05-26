Doctors give Centurion rugby mentor months to live after another cancer diagnosis

Having spent years mentoring young players and becoming a beloved figure at the Centurion Rugby Club, Wessel Steyn, known to many as ‘Oom Wes’, is now facing the toughest battle of his life after being diagnosed with stage four liver cancer.

The 64-year-old Hennopspark resident, who previously battled oesophageal cancer last year, has been told by doctors that he has between six and nine months to live, news that has deeply affected him and his family.

Steyn was first diagnosed with oesophageal cancer on October 10 last year after months of struggling to swallow solid food.

Following the diagnosis, he consulted a surgeon who decided against surgery and instead recommended radiation treatment. Steyn underwent radiation in December last year, and the tumour eventually shrank.

However, during an appointment on May 19 this year, doctors discovered that he had developed stage four liver cancer.

“It was a shocking revelation, and it affected me a lot. I try to stay positive, but it’s not easy. It came as a shock to my family too, but we try to deal with everything day by day,” he said.

According to Steyn, doctors have advised that no further curative treatment options are available.

“There’s nothing they can do. I can’t have radiation, and it’s too late for chemotherapy. It’s just pain management now and trying to stop it from spreading further.”

The reality of the illness has dramatically changed daily life for Steyn and those closest to him. While he continues trying to stay active and keep himself busy, the nights are often the most difficult.

“It’s a very painful period. I can’t describe the pain because I believe only people who have cancer will understand that it’s not so simple. During the day, it’s a bit easier because you stay busy, but at night, it becomes very difficult. However, I’m trying my best, and I have a great support system around me, which helps a lot,” he stated.

Despite the devastating prognosis, Steyn continues to hold tightly onto his faith and the community around him.

His connection to rugby stretches back decades.

He said his love for the sport started when he was still young and only deepened over time.

He joined the Centurion Rugby Club in March 2019 as a coach before later taking on the role of grounds manager.

Over the years, he became a familiar and respected presence at the club, helping nurture young players and watching them grow both on and off the field.

“I love working with the children there who grow up and become good rugby players,” he added.

His wife, Sonia Steyn, said watching her husband go through this journey has been heartbreaking.

“It has been extremely difficult seeing him in that state, but the only thing getting us through this is faith. Some of the hardest moments are watching him suffer through the pain every day,” she said.

Still, she described her husband as someone who continues facing the illness with remarkable positivity and strength.

“He’s very positive and his faith has grown very much. As a family, we stick together. My younger son says this is just like a speed bump in the road and that it will pass too.

“My husband is a person who cares deeply about people. He is someone everyone would want as a friend. He’s loving, friendly, always willing to help and always there for others,” she added.

The family has also been overwhelmed by the support they have received from friends, neighbours and the broader community.

“I couldn’t believe that people can stand together like this,” she said.

Although Steyn’s condition continues to worsen, he remains grateful for every message, prayer and act of kindness shown to him and his family.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody supporting me. I will always be thankful for everything they do. By the grace of God, maybe I can get better again,” he said.

Steyn explained that he has now been placed on ongoing medication, including strong pain medication, to help manage the illness and improve his quality of life for as long as possible.

As the disease progresses, he said he is also trying to prepare for what lies ahead, including the possibility of hospice care in the future.

The journey has become overwhelming for the Steyn family: emotionally, physically and financially. The costs of increased doctor visits, specialist consultations, scans and expensive medication continue to grow daily, with all medical expenses currently being paid privately by the family.

Steyn said any assistance would help the family continue covering medical costs and preparing for future care needs.

Those wishing to support the Steyn family can do so through their BackaBuddy campaign at:

https://www.backabuddy.co.za/campaign/wessels-hope-fund

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