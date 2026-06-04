Questions grow over delayed rehab centre opening

The continued delay in opening the newly renovated Dr Fabian and Florence Ribeiro Treatment Centre in Pretoria east is raising concerns about access to substance abuse treatment services in Gauteng.

The DA calls on the provincial government in the first week of June to explain why the facility remains closed despite renovations having been completed.

The centre was expected to play a significant role in addressing substance abuse challenges in the province by providing treatment and rehabilitation services to residents seeking support to overcome addiction.

However, according to the DA, the facility remains unused months after it was expected to begin admitting patients.

DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Social Development Refiloe Nt’sekhe said the delay is denying residents access to services that could help them rebuild their lives and recover from substance dependency.

“The prolonged delay in opening the newly renovated Dr Fabian and Florence Ribeiro Treatment Centre is denying Pretoria and other Gauteng residents battling substance abuse access to the treatment and rehabilitation services they need to rebuild their lives,” said Nt’sekhe.

The issue was highlighted during a meeting of the Gauteng Portfolio Oversight Committee on Social Development, where departmental officials reportedly indicated that renovations to the facility, initially scheduled for completion in February, had been delayed and that the centre would open in May.

According to Nt’sekhe, May has now passed without the facility opening its doors to patients.

She said staff members continue reporting for duty daily despite there being no patients to assist.

Nt’sekhe added that prospective clients had been informed they would be admitted once the facility opened, only for those plans to be postponed without explanation.

“The department promised many clients admission in May, and staff prepared to receive them. Instead, the MEC has failed to open the facility and has not explained why a fully renovated treatment centre remains unused,” she said.

The DA has announced that it will submit questions to Gauteng Social Development MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko seeking clarity on the reasons behind the delay and requesting details on when the facility is expected to become operational.

The party argues that the closure comes at a time when demand for substance abuse treatment services remains high across the province.

Nt’sekhe said addiction continues to place significant pressure on individuals, families and communities, often contributing to deteriorating health, strained relationships, unemployment, and social instability.

She emphasised that the delayed access to rehabilitation services can have serious consequences for those seeking help.

“It can mean worsening health, broken family relationships, lost opportunities, and a greater risk of relapse, all of which carry high social and economic costs for families, communities, and society,” she said.

The Ribeiro Treatment Centre forms part of broader efforts by the Gauteng government to address substance abuse and support recovery programmes.

It has also been linked to the province’s Tswa Daar campaign, which was relaunched as part of efforts to combat social challenges associated with drug and alcohol abuse.

However, the DA argues that the continued closure of the facility raises questions about the implementation of government programmes and whether commitments made to residents are being fulfilled.

Nt’sekhe said the situation reflects a disconnect between policy announcements and service delivery on the ground.

“The chaos surrounding this facility, which forms part of Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s relaunched Tswa Daar campaign, exposes the gap between the Gauteng government’s promises and its delivery,” she said.

The party has called on the Department of Social Development to prioritise the opening of the facility and provide a clear explanation for the delays.

Nt’sekhe said residents deserve accountability, particularly when public resources have already been invested in upgrading the facility and staff have been deployed in anticipation of its operation.

The Department of Social Development has yet to publicly provide reasons for why the centre remains closed following the completion of renovations.

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