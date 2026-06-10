Upgraded rehabilitation centre expands support for substance abuse recovery

The Department of Social Development in Gauteng has officially reopened the upgraded Dr Fabian and Florence Ribeiro Treatment Centre.

The significant refurbishment sees the centre expanding its capacity and improving the quality of care available to people seeking treatment for substance abuse.

The facility, which was temporarily closed in January 2026 for renovations, has undergone major infrastructure upgrades, including the construction of additional dormitories and improvements to safety and security measures.

The expansion has increased the centre’s capacity from 200 to 353 beds, enabling more people to access inpatient rehabilitation and detoxification services.

The reopening coincided with the admission of approximately 150 new service users who have begun their journey towards recovery.

Speaking during the reopening programme, Gauteng MEC for Social Development, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, said the upgraded facility demonstrates the government’s commitment to ensuring that residents have access to quality treatment services.

“The department has a responsibility to provide interventions that reduce the demand for substances and minimise the harm associated with substance abuse. The reopening of this centre demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that residents of Gauteng have access to quality treatment services,” she said.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said substance abuse remains one of the most pressing social challenges facing communities across the province, making the expansion of treatment facilities critical.

“The improvements made at this centre will allow us to accommodate more people who need help and provide them with a safer and more supportive environment during their recovery journey,” she said.

She added that the department’s approach to combating substance abuse extends beyond rehabilitation and includes prevention, early intervention, and aftercare programmes.

“We remain committed to reducing the impact of substance abuse through prevention, early intervention, treatment and aftercare services. Recovery requires a holistic approach, and our responsibility is to ensure that support is available at every stage of that journey,” she said.

Nkomo-Ralehoko further highlighted that the Prevention of and Treatment for Substance Abuse Act places a responsibility on the department to establish and maintain state-run inpatient treatment facilities.

“The Dr Fabian and Florence Ribeiro Treatment Centre continues to fulfil this important mandate by providing treatment and support to individuals affected by substance abuse,” she said.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the reopening forms part of broader provincial initiatives to address substance abuse and its impact on communities.

“Every person who receives treatment represents a family and community that can begin to heal. Through facilities such as the Ribeiro Treatment Centre, we are creating opportunities for people to reclaim their lives and build a better future,” she said.

The reopening programme also featured testimony from former service user Brown Koketso Mohloana, now a priest, who shared his personal journey of overcoming addiction.

Mohloana told attendees that he was first admitted to the centre in 2014 and, despite several setbacks and relapses, never gave up on recovery.

“I wandered for many years and was first admitted to this centre in 2014. Although I experienced setbacks and attended several rehabilitation centres thereafter, I never gave up. Through determination, support and faith, I have now been sober for five years. Recovery is possible, and I am living proof of that,” he said.

Among those admitted to the centre was Themba Nkosi, not his real name, from Tsakane in Ekurhuleni, who said the opportunity represented a fresh start.

“I am happy to finally be here. This is my first step towards recovery and a better future. I am determined to make the most of this opportunity,” he said.

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