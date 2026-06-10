What's On Pretoria?

THURSDAY

Freedom Park World Cup Screening @ Freedom Park, Salvokop

The FIFA World Cup kicks off with South Africa taking on Mexico, and you’re invited to experience the excitement at Freedom Park. Gather your family, friends and community for an unforgettable evening of soccer, unity and national pride as we come together to support South Africa on the big stage. Enjoy the match on a large outdoor screen in a safe and welcoming environment. Starts 21:00. Enquiries: 012 336 4020.

FRIDAY

MTN Shift Gaming Experience @ Woodlands Boulevard – June 12–14

Brace yourself for an adrenaline-packed weekend of free gameplay, epic prizes, and immersive experiences at The MTN SHIFT Gaming Experience. Starts: 09:00–17:00. Enquiries: 012 997 9460.

Telkom Netball League Power Week 3 @ Rembrandt Hall, LC de Villiers – June 12–15

South Africa’s top netball teams will battle it out for championship honours, promotion, final standings, and national pride. Expect high-intensity semi-finals, position playoffs, and the crowning of the 2026 Telkom Netball League champions. Tickets: shop.netball-sa.org.za . Enquiries: 012 344 5971.

SATURDAY

Station Market & New Route @ 152 Miechaelson Street, Hermanstad

The market is filled with food stalls and family-friendly activities for passengers to enjoy before and after trips. Times: 10:00–12:00 and 13:00–15:00. Departing from Hermanstad, the trip is between 30 and 35 minutes, stopping at Pretoria station and then returning to Hermanstad. There is also a Loco Workshop tour, jumping castles and more. The market opens at 08:00. Enquiries: 083 440 7868.

Sonitus Fundraiser @ Harlequins Bowls, Groenkloof

Fundraising event in support of Sonitus School for the Hard of Hearing Come and enjoy a fantastic day on the greens, filled with great company, the spirit of our beloved game and plenty of exciting prizes up for grabs. Starts 09:00. Bookings: Chantall Nell 082 693 5230.

What’s On @ The Vlei – Rietvlei Reserve Father’s Day Game Drive. Meet at reception. Starts: 10:00–13:00. Bookings: https://forms.gle/dPBeTFpiViWkpScM6 or

Meet the Friends of Rietvlei, Honorary Rangers & SanParks Honorary Rangers. Meet at Marais Dam Picnic site. Starts 09:00–14:00. Enquiries: events1.for@gmail.com

Winter Family Fun Day @ Pretoria Caravans & Outdoor 333 Johan Heyns Drive, Gezina

Experience the best of the caravanning lifestyle with a day packed with activities, exclusive offers, and great company. Live broadcast featuring GrootFM 90.5. Fantastic giveaways are up for grabs throughout the day. Enjoy delicious warm treats, hearty food, and entertainment to keep the whole family smiling. Starts 08:00–15:00. Enquiries: 012 329 2259.

Woord & Musiek met Irma Joubert Boekbekendstelling @ Die Blou Hond

Phyllis Green praat met Irma Joubert oor haar nuutste boek Rebekka van Kameeldoornplaas. Kaartjie sluit 2-gang ete in. Vermaak: Steffie le Roux. Bespreek: www.casatoscana.co.za Navrae: 012 348 8820.

SUNDAY

POMC British Classic Car and bike day @ Pretoria Old Motor Club

Motor show of mostly classic British manufactured vehicles by POMC and invited clubs. Refreshments will be available. Picnic and braai facilities available. Some of the proceeds will go towards Sonitus School for the hearing impaired. Donations also welcome. Starts 09:00–13:00. Enquiries: 082 444 2954.

MONDAY

SA Junior Disc Golf Champs @ Zwartkop Country Club

Young players compete for the title in an afternoon of skill, focus, and competitive disc golf action. Disc golf is a precision sport where players throw a specialised flying disc into a metal basket, following rules similar to traditional golf. The goal is to complete each hole in the fewest number of throws possible, navigating natural obstacles like trees, shrubs, and changes in elevation. Starts: 12:00–17:00. Enquiries: 082 708 4693.

TUESDAY (YOUTH DAY)

GENRIC Youth Day Career Expo 2026 @ Shalom Lyttelton, 117 Amkor Road

High school learners will have the opportunity to connect with professionals, explore different career paths, ask questions, enjoy fun activities, and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. Register here to attend: https://forms.office.com/r/8ZdaymkVAE. Starts 10:00–13:00. Enquiries: 079 883 9623.

The Great Pretoria Winter Thrift Market @ Irene Village Mall

Your winter wardrobe upgrade awaits! Build a wardrobe with soul, not just stuff. Find pieces that make you feel like you. Shop sustainably without sacrificing style. Discover treasures nobody else will have. Treat yourself without the guilt. Bring your bestie with the great eye, your daughter (style lessons that matter), your sister for honest opinions and yourself. Enquiries: 063 237 0373. Starts 08:30–17:00.

Total Ninja Centurion @ Centurion Mall, Heuwel Road

Exclusive Special on Youth Day: Youth Day Buddy Pass Buy 2 Play Passes, Get 1 Free. Total Ninja is the ultimate Youth Day family adventure, fast-paced obstacles, big laughs, and the kind of energy that gets everyone involved. Bring the whole crew and make it a full-day outing: tackle the course together, then sit down for lunch or dinner on-site while you relive the best moments. Starts: 09:00–20:00. Enquiries: 012 630 0555.

Toy Run for Comforters Creche @ 28 Lebombo Road, Ashley Gardens

10th Anniversary. We’re challenging all two-wheel riders to donate a black plastic ride-on scooter for the children at Comforter Creche in Ga-Rankuwa. Can’t join the ride? Donations can be dropped off at Scooter Cafe. Any toy donation is welcome and appreciated. Starts 09:00. Enquiries: 011 345 3080.

COMING SOON

Centurion Business Networking Morning @ Hirsch’s Centurion – June 18

With Bruno Verolini, Business and Market Development Professional. Gain practical insights on turning business ideas into marketing success and connect with fellow entrepreneurs and professionals in a motivating environment. Starts 10:00. Enquiries: sunita@hirschs.co.za.

Capital Craft Beer Festival @ Pretoria National Botanical Garden – June 20

Prepare for an unforgettable day filled with buzzing energy, an unmatched selection of the best local and international brews, thrilling entertainment spanning all music genres, and a diverse array of mouthwatering food options. Starts: 10:00–18:00. Enquiries: 081 877 6924.

Hazel Food & ACC Father’s Market @ Pretoria High School Old Boys Club Hofmeyr Park, Queens Crescent – June 20

The perfect place to spoil dad, spend quality time together, and experience the vibrant spirit of community. Bring the whole family and celebrate the fathers, grandfathers, mentors, and father figures who make a difference every day. Start 08:00–14:00. Enquiries: 067 415 3365.

Oos Wes, Tuis Bes @ Moreleta Ouditorium – 20 Junie

Met ’n indrukwekkende line-up van kunstenaars: Juan Boucher, Roan Ash, Nicholis Louw, Arno Jordaan, Ray Dylan, Herman Kleinhans, Tasché, Deon Groot, Andriëtte, Jan Rhaap, Pietman Geldenhuys, Zoé, WG Nel, Brandon Miles, Pieter Pruis en Dian Roux. Kaartjies by iTickets. Navrae: 012 997 8000.

Tong in die Quiche @VEK Kerk, Stationstraat 84, Lyttelton Manor – 20 Junie

VLU de Nuit opedag saam met kunstenaar Willie Strauss. Vol kleur en geur met ’n knippie nostalgie en ’n maatbeker vol lag. Bespreek: Nelie 082 354 2502. Tyd: 09:30–12:00.

Father’s Day Celebration @ Wondermil Smokehouse, Plot 145 Wallmansthal Road, Waterval

Wondermil military museum and Smokehouse launch. Tank demonstrations: T-34 and PT-76 tanks and a military vehicle ride along with Ratel-90, Eland, Buffel, M44 and Munga. Bookings: 072 553 8170. Operating hours: 09:00–16:00.

Crafters Fair Winter Market @ Moreleta Church, De Villabois Maruil Drive – June 24 – July 4

Join us for a relaxing day out with family and friends at our Winter Market in Pretoria. We have a selection of amazing exhibitors with high-quality products from all over South Africa. All under one roof. Starts 09:00–17:00 daily, closed on Sundays. Enquiries: Karibugifts@gmail.com or khaya@polka.co.za.

KLINK: Klank in Ink Jy moet sing soos jy gebek is @ UNISA Dr Miriam Makeba-konsertsaal – 24 Junie

Woorde wat sing: Die ander stem van Philip de Vos, is veel meer as ’n tradisionele sangproduksie. Die produksie verweef humor, herinneringe, satire, nostalgie en broosheid in ’n intieme aanbieding waarin bekende én minder bekende tekste van Philip de Vos op vars wyse ontsluit word. Dié produksie bied toonsettings deur die gerekende komponis Franco Prinsloo en die talentvolle jong sanger Klaus-Louis Jansen van Vuuren. Kaartjies beskikbaar by www.heyzuva.com. Navrae: Tiaan Ras 083 590 3045 of tiaan.ras@francoprinslooproductions.com. Tyd: 19:00–20:30.

Ladies Pamper Morning @ Lapatia Lynnwood, Tierpoort – June 26

Put on your boots for line dancing. Enjoy drinks, snacks and goodie bags. Scan the QR code on the poster to RSVP and register. Silver Spurs Line Dancing. Enquiries: 076 281 7887. Start 09:00–12:00.

Kaskar Challenge @ Rockfalls Ranch, Main Road, Hoekplaats, Erasmia – June 28

Calling all Motorcycle Clubs, Old & New Car Clubs, Businesses, Property Groups, Companies & Individuals! Think you’ve got what it takes? This is YOUR opportunity to challenge other teams, clubs, businesses or friends in the ultimate downhill Kaskar showdown! Build it. Race it. Beat the competition. Proceeds will go to charity!! Starts 10:00. For more info & entry forms: 082 227 8815.

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