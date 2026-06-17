What's On Pretoria?

THURSDAY

Centurion Business Networking Morning @ Hirsch’s Centurion

With Bruno Verolini, Business and Market Development Professional. Gain practical insights on turning business ideas into marketing success and connect with fellow entrepreneurs and professionals in a motivating environment. Starts 10:00. Enquiries: sunita@hirschs.co.za.

FRIDAY

Mel Botes Live Poets, Wine, and Song @ Café Barcelona, 53 Thomson Street, Colbyn

Featuring original works and compositions of Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Leonard Cohen, Mark Knopfler and more. Bookings: 012 430 2495. Starts 18:00.

SATURDAY

Battle of the Codes Potjie vs Darts vs Pool @ Innesdale Sports club, 732 Nico Smith Street

Gather your ultimate crew of 4, test your skills across all three disciplines, and help us support our incredible SA Darts National Teams! Bring your pot. Bring your aim. Bring your A-game. Potjie competition starts 09:00; games start 14:00. Enquiries: 083 407 1213.

Capital Craft Beer Festival @ Pretoria National Botanical Garden

Prepare for an unforgettable day filled with buzzing energy, an unmatched selection of the best local and international brews, thrilling entertainment spanning all music genres, and a diverse array of mouthwatering food options. Starts 10:00–18:00. Enquiries: 081 877 6924.

Damsels in Defense @ GWM Menlyn, 186 Corobay & Garsfontein

Join the activation and discover practical tools to stay calm, think clearly, and act with confidence in challenging situations. WhatsApp ‘Don’t Freeze’ to 066 295 5264 to reserve your spot. Starts 09:00–11:00.

Hazel Food & ACC Father’s Market @ Pretoria High School Old Boys Club Hofmeyr Park, Queens Crescent

The perfect place to spoil dad, spend quality time together, and experience the vibrant spirit of community. Bring the whole family and celebrate the fathers, grandfathers, mentors, and father figures who make a difference every day. Starts 08:00–14:00. Enquiries: 067 415 3365.

Oos Wes, Tuis Bes @ Moreleta Ouditorium

Met ’n indrukwekkende line-up van kunstenaars: Juan Boucher, Roan Ash, Nicholis Louw, Arno Jordaan, Ray Dylan, Herman Kleinhans, Tasché, Deon Groot, Andriëtte, Jan Rhaap, Pietman Geldenhuys, Zoé, WG Nel, Brandon Miles, Pieter Pruis en Dian Roux. Kaartjies by iTickets. Navrae: 012 997 8000. 18:00.

Tong in die Quiche @VEK Kerk, Stationstraat 84, Lyttelton Manor

VLU de Nuit opedag saam met kunstenaar Willie Strauss. Vol kleur en geur met ’n knippie nostalgie en ’n maatbeker vol lag. Bespreek: Nelie 082 354 2502. 09:30–12:00.

SUNDAY

Bakkies, brannas & braai @ Bernie’s Joint, 218 Moreleta Street, Koedoespoort

Come show off your bakkie! Bring the family, bring your Dad, even bring your dog if you want to. Live music. Contact Michelle to book: 072 758 4332. Starts 09:00.

Father’s Day Celebration @ Wondermil Smokehouse, Plot 145 Wallmansthal Road, Waterval

Wondermil military museum and Smokehouse launch. Tank demonstrations: T-34 and PT-76 tanks and a military vehicle ride-along with Ratel-90, Eland, Buffel, M44 and Munga. Bookings: 072 553 8170. Operating hours: 09:00–16:00.

Father’s Day Family Picnic @ 114 Monument Drive, Mnandi AH Centurion

Gather the family, pack your camping chairs, fire up the braai spirit. Expect great vibes, delicious food, outdoor fun, family bonding, and memories that will last a lifetime. Starts 09:00–17:00. Tickets via webtickets. Enquiries: 068 099 3497.

COMING SOON

Crafters Fair Winter Market @ Moreleta Church, De Villabois Maruil Drive – June 24 – July 4

Join us for a relaxing day out with family and friends at our Winter Market in Pretoria. We have a selection of amazing exhibitors with high-quality products from all over South Africa. All under one roof. Starts 09:00–17:00 daily, closed on Sundays. Enquiries: Karibugifts@gmail.com or khaya@polka.co.za.

KLINK: Klank in Ink Jy moet sing soos jy gebek is @ UNISA Dr Miriam Makeba-konsertsaal – 24 Junie

Woorde wat sing: Die ander stem van Philip de Vos is veel meer as ’n tradisionele sangproduksie. Die produksie verweef humor, herinneringe, satire, nostalgie en broosheid in ’n intieme aanbieding waarin bekende én minder bekende tekste van Philip de Vos op vars wyse ontsluit word. Dié produksie bied toonsettings deur die gerekende komponis Franco Prinsloo en die talentvolle jong sanger Klaus-Louis Jansen van Vuuren. Kaartjies beskikbaar by www.heyzuva.com. Navrae: Tiaan Ras 083 590 3045 of tiaan.ras@francoprinslooproductions.com. 19:00–20:30.

Cataclysm – The Scouring of Altar @ Cornwall Hill Country Estate, Centurion

Step into the world of Cataclysm and become your character for the day. Fight in epic battles, cast powerful magic, forge alliances, scheme through politics, and help shape the future of the realm. Between adventures, explore the bustling Town Square Market filled with treasures, curiosities, and fellow adventurers. Starts 10:00–18:00.

Ladies Pamper Morning @ Lapatia Lynnwood, Tierpoort – June 27

Put on your boots for line dancing. Enjoy drinks, snacks and goodie bags. Scan the QR code on the poster to RSVP and register. Silver Spurs Line Dancing. Enquiries: 076 281 7887. Starts 09:00–12:00.

Kaskar Challenge @ Rockfalls Ranch, Main Road, Hoekplaats, Erasmia – June 28

Calling all Motorcycle Clubs, Old & New Car Clubs, Businesses, Property Groups, Companies & Individuals! Think you’ve got what it takes? This is YOUR opportunity to challenge other teams, clubs, businesses or friends in the ultimate downhill Kaskar showdown! Build it. Race it. Beat the competition. Proceeds will go to charity! Starts 10:00. For more info & entry forms: 082 227 8815.

Winter Market @ Whisk Wine Bar, corner of Nellmapius & Cornwood, Centurion – June 28

A variety of craft stalls. Shop for anything from plush toys, jewellery, books, second-hand clothing items and more. PLUS live entertainment on stage. This is a family-friendly affair, so bring your friends, your fur babies and the little ones. Starts 10:00–17:00. 012 667 2883 (Call/WhatsApp to book a table).

Pretoria Winter Retro Fair @ Drosdy Hall, Menlo Park – July 4

Cool retro stuff, immersive retro photo zones, DJ, bar, arcade games, street food and curated vendors. Starts 12:00–18:00

80s vs 90s Party @ Presleys – July 11

Step back in time with a laser & light show, awesome DJs: Dean the Wolfman, Bigg Dogg and Solly P. Tickets on Quicket. WhatsApp 082 446 5362.

Magnificent Mozart with Gauteng Philharmonic Orchestra @ Musion Theatre, UP – July 12

Conductor Xavier Cloete. Featuring acclaimed South African soloists: Cobus du Toit – flute, Shannon Thebus – French horn and Gaylen Sales – harp. Starts 15:00–17:00. Tickets via Quicket. Enquiries: 067 415 3365.

Liewe Heksie word gescam @ Centurion teater – 16–18 Julie

Almal se gunsteling heksie bring haar bekende sjarme, deurmekaar oomblikke en Blommeland-pret na die verhoog. ’n Nostalgiese gunsteling vir ouers – en ’n wonderlike eerste teaterervaring vir kinders! Teks & Regie: Margit Meyer-Rödenbeck. Bespreek: www.centurionteater.co.za.