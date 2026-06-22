Two arrested after high-speed chase and shootout with police in Laudium

A routine police patrol in Laudium escalated into a dramatic high-speed chase and exchange of gunfire, resulting in the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of ammunition and suspected car-breaking implements.

According to Tshwane SAPS spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, officers were conducting patrols in the area on June 18 at around 15:30 when they received information about a suspicious grey VW Polo in 17th Avenue, Laudium.

“Members subsequently spotted a vehicle matching the description travelling along Jacinth Street and attempted to stop it at the corner of Primrose and Mocha Streets. However, the driver allegedly refused to comply and sped away, prompting a pursuit,” he said.

Van Dyk said the situation intensified when the occupants of the vehicle allegedly opened fire on pursuing officers.

“During the pursuit, at the intersection of Military Road and Quagga Road, the suspects allegedly opened fire on the pursuing police members. Police members returned fire while continuing the pursuit,” he added.

Van Dyk said the suspect vehicle eventually overturned on Hendrik Verwoerd Drive, adjacent to the military base.

He mentioned that two suspects were arrested at the scene, while two others fled on foot and remain at large.

“A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of four live rounds of ammunition and car-breaking implements. Police members also observed bullet holes in the driver’s side and front passenger windows of the vehicle,” he stated.

Van Dyk said the arrested suspects are facing charges of attempted murder, possession of ammunition, and possession of car-breaking implements.

He stated that further investigations are underway.

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