Arrest follows investigation into suspected cable theft

A woman has been arrested for possession of suspected stolen copper cable following an operation by TMPD in Pretoria North on June 22.

According to TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba, they received a tip-off regarding cable stripping and excavation activities at an Onderstepoort scrapyard.

He said officers, supported by the Cable Theft Unit, responded to the complaint and intercepted a woman who was allegedly found in possession of copper cable suspected of being stolen.

“During the investigation, the suspect claimed that she was employed by a Pyramid subcontractor and was working with cables and copper earth rods,” said Mahamba.

The woman that was arrested for suspected cable theft. Photo: Supplied. The cable insulation found at the scene where the woman was arrested for suspected cable theft. Photo: Supplied

He said officials consulted with the Energy and Electricity Business Unit to verify the suspect’s claims. The unit confirmed that the cable belonged to the Tshwane metro.

“The suspect was subsequently arrested and detained at the nearest police station on charges relating to tampering with municipal infrastructure and possession of suspected stolen copper cable,” added Mahamba.

He stated that she is expected to appear in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court this week.

TMPD Police Commissioner Yolanda Faro welcomed the arrest and commended the officers involved for their swift response and hard work.

Recovered cables. Photo: Supplied The cables found at the scene where the woman was arrested for suspected cable theft. Photo: Supplied

“There is no place in the city for criminality, and anyone found committing such acts will face the full might of the law,” said Faro.

Mahamba said the TMPD remains committed to protecting municipal infrastructure from criminal activities that disrupt essential service delivery.

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious or criminal activity to the TMPD by calling 012 358 7095 or 012 358 7096.

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