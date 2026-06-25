CrimeNews

Officers nab alleged drug dealer in Pretoria North

A suspected drug dealer was arrested in Pretoria North after a TMPD K9 Unit operation uncovered crystal methamphetamine in his possession and more drugs at a nearby residence.

5 hours ago
Trott Chaane 1 minute read
The alleged drug dealer was arrested in Pretoria North. Photo: Supplied

A targeted operation by the TMPD K9 Unit has led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer in Pretoria North and the seizure of crystal methamphetamine.

The arrest took place on June 22, following information received by law enforcement regarding suspected drug-related activities in the area.

The police seized crystal methamphetamine. Photo: Supplied

According to TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba, officers acted swiftly on the intelligence and deployed members of the K9 Unit to monitor and investigate the reported activity.

“Members identified a suspect matching the description that had been provided.

“The individual was approached and searched, during which drugs believed to be crystal meth were found in his possession,” said Mahamba.

Following the initial discovery, officers questioned the suspect further, which led them to a nearby residential property.

The alleged drug dealer was arrested in Pretoria North. Photo: Supplied

A search of the premises resulted in the discovery of additional drugs, strengthening the case against the suspect.

The man was arrested and detained at a local police station. He is expected to appear in court soon on charges relating to the possession of and dealing in drugs.

Mahamba said the successful operation demonstrates the effectiveness of intelligence-driven policing and the ongoing commitment of the TMPD to combat drug-related crime across Pretoria communities.

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5 hours ago
Trott Chaane 1 minute read

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Trott Chaane

Trott Chaane is a journalist at Pretoria Rekord, focusing on local news. With experience in audio editing and online news, Trott delivers well-researched and accurate articles. Dedicated to impactful journalism, he is passionate about growing in the field and making a difference.
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