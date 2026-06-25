Officers nab alleged drug dealer in Pretoria North

A targeted operation by the TMPD K9 Unit has led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer in Pretoria North and the seizure of crystal methamphetamine.

The arrest took place on June 22, following information received by law enforcement regarding suspected drug-related activities in the area.

According to TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba, officers acted swiftly on the intelligence and deployed members of the K9 Unit to monitor and investigate the reported activity.

“Members identified a suspect matching the description that had been provided.

“The individual was approached and searched, during which drugs believed to be crystal meth were found in his possession,” said Mahamba.

Following the initial discovery, officers questioned the suspect further, which led them to a nearby residential property.

A search of the premises resulted in the discovery of additional drugs, strengthening the case against the suspect.

The man was arrested and detained at a local police station. He is expected to appear in court soon on charges relating to the possession of and dealing in drugs.

Mahamba said the successful operation demonstrates the effectiveness of intelligence-driven policing and the ongoing commitment of the TMPD to combat drug-related crime across Pretoria communities.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel