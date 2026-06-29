Prioritise child safety this school holiday, police warn

With many children expected to spend time at home during the school holidays while parents and guardians are at work, police urged families to take proactive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of their children.

The school holidays will be from June 26 –July 21.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk warned criminals often target vulnerable children and may take advantage of situations where children are left unsupervised.

Van Dyk said the police appealed to all parents, guardians, and community members to work together to create a safe environment for children during the school holidays.

Home safety tips for children

Parents and guardians are encouraged to discuss the following safety measures with their children:

Keep all doors and security gates locked at all times.

Do not open doors for strangers, regardless of the reason they provide.

Never inform strangers that parents or guardians are not at home.

Keep emergency contact numbers readily available.

Do not share personal information on social media or with unknown individuals.

Avoid playing outside without adult supervision.

Stay away from electrical appliances, open flames, and hazardous substances.

Immediately report suspicious persons or activities to a trusted neighbour, parent, guardian or the police.

Safety tips when visiting shopping centres

Van Dyk said shopping centres become increasingly busy during school holidays, making it important for parents and children to remain vigilant.

Children should always stay close to their parents or guardians.

Parents should establish a meeting point in case family members become separated.

Children should know the contact numbers of their parents or guardians.

Avoid displaying expensive items such as cellphones, jewellery, and electronic devices unnecessarily.

Report suspicious behaviour to shopping centre security or the police.

Parents should regularly account for the whereabouts of their children while shopping.

Beware of cellphone theft scams

According to Van Dyk, the police have noted incidents where criminals approach members of the public and claim to have an emergency or urgent situation, requesting to borrow a cellphone to make a call.

“In many cases, these individuals run away with the cellphone or use intimidation to rob the owner.”

Children and adults are therefore advised to never hand their cellphone to a stranger, regardless of the explanation given.

If a person genuinely requires assistance, direct them to shopping centre security, a police official, or another responsible authority.

Maintain a safe distance from strangers requesting access to your cellphone or personal belongings.

Immediately report suspicious persons to security personnel or the police.

Van Dyk said that through vigilance, responsible supervision, and adherence to basic safety precautions, many incidents can be prevented.

Anyone who witnesses criminal activity or requires police assistance is encouraged to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or report information via the MySAPS mobile application.

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