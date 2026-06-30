Samsung Galaxy A27 5G brings an immersive display and awesome intelligence to more users

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced the Galaxy A27 5G. A device that refines everyday mobile use with an immersive display, reliable performance and thoughtfully integrated AI (artificial intelligence) features. Building on the popular A26 5G, the A27 5G introduces meaningful enhancements that make the experience easier and more intuitive for more users.

More screen, less distraction

For smoother and more seamless viewing, the A27 5G features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also introduces an upgraded Infinity-O display, which minimises the visible camera area through a discreet punch-hole design. Together with a reduced and more balanced bezel, this adds screen space and removes distractions to keep content front and centre. With a slim 7.8 mm body, the A27 5G is designed to feel comfortable in the user’s hand throughout the day.

Everyday performance, enhanced

Powered by the Snapdragon® 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform,[1] the A27 5G feels more responsive throughout the day, whether users are switching between apps or busily handling multitasking. A boost in GPU performance delivers smoother graphics for gaming and streaming, while the latest high-speed memory enables faster data transfer speeds and improved power efficiency. Together, these upgrades help the A27 5G deliver an everyday experience that users can count on.

The A27 5G also introduces a 12 MP front camera that captures a wider range of brightness and richer colours, resulting in more natural-looking selfies in a variety of lighting conditions.

Awesome intelligence for everyday tasks

Upgrades to the existing suite of AI features make mobile intelligence more accessible. Circle to Search[2] with Google now supports multi-object recognition, allowing users to search for multiple items within an image at once, from outfits to accessories, in a single step. It also allows outfits to be virtually tried on directly from search results, helping users to explore new styles from anywhere.

Object Eraser[3] now delivers more precise results, making it easier to remove unwanted distractions with more natural-looking edits. Additionally, Voice Transcription[4] in the Voice Recorder app can now translate as it transcribes, making it easier to capture meeting notes in 22 languages.

Building on the Awesome Intelligence[5] experiences introduced earlier this year, the A27 5G supports a choice of AI assistants, including Google Gemini[6] and Perplexity.[7] Deeper integration across more native Galaxy apps (including Gallery) supports faster, more intuitive everyday interactions. The A27 5G now supports Bixby[8] as a conversational device agent, enabling seamless control of settings and features through natural language.

Galaxy A27 5G reinforces Samsung’s commitment to long-term support with up to six generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades, as well as up to six years of security updates* from the initial global launch date, giving users confidence that they will be able to use their device for longer. Built on Samsung Knox with hardware-backed protection from Knox Vault,[9] Galaxy A27 5G keeps sensitive data secure, making device protection easier and more intuitive than ever before.

Availability

Galaxy A27 5G will be available at Samsung stores, network operators and retailers starting July 1, and from July 10 on Samsung online stores. The device will be available in Black and Light Green[10], at the recommended retail price of R6,999. For added peace of mind, Samsung Care+[11] offers comprehensive coverage optimised to users’ needs, including tailored benefits that protect the value of the device.

For more information on Galaxy A27 5G, please visit: Samsung Newsroom, Samsung Mobile Press or Samsung.com.

[1] Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

[2] Circle to Search is a trademark of Google LLC. Sequences shortened and simulated. Results for illustrative purposes only. Service availability may vary by country, language or device model. Requires an internet connection. Users may need to update Android and Google app to the latest version. Works on compatible apps and surfaces. Results may vary depending on visual matches. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[3] Results may vary depending on shooting conditions, including multiple subjects, being out of focus or moving subjects.

[4] Voice transcription feature requires Samsung Account login. Only available on the pre-installed Samsung Voice Recorder app or files recorded using the pre-installed Samsung Phone app. Voice recording feature in the pre-installed Samsung Phone app may not be supported in some countries. Audio files must be under 3 hours in duration to be processed. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed. For details, please visit https://www.samsung.com

[5] Samsung Account login may be required to use certain Samsung Intelligence Features. Samsung does not make any promises, assurances or guarantees as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the output provided by Intelligence Features. Availability of Awesome Intelligence features may vary depending on the region/country, OS/One UI version, device model or phone carrier. Awesome Intelligence service may be limited for minors in certain regions with age restrictions over AI usage.

[6] Gemini feature requires an internet connection and Google Account login. Service availability may vary by country, language or device model. Features may differ depending on subscription and results may vary. Compatible with certain features and certain accounts. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[7] Menu names, paths, and screen layouts may vary depending on your device model, software version, or app version. This feature may vary depending on your country, language, model, or app. If the Perplexity app does not appear in the voice wake-up app list, update both the Voice wake-up app and the Perplexity app to the latest version from the Galaxy Store, then try again. Language support for Perplexity may vary by country.

[8] Service availability may vary by country/service provider/language/device model/OS version.

[9] Security features or hardware/software architecture of Samsung Knox Vault on Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones may differ from those on Samsung Galaxy flagship devices, including S series, Z series, S FE series smartphones and Tab S series tablets launched from 2021 onwards. Availability of Samsung Knox Vault may vary depending on the device model.

[10] Colour availability may vary depending on country or carrier.

[11] Terms and conditions apply. Samsung Care+ coverage, service type and promotion details may vary by country/region and a deductible (service fee) may apply. To be eligible for Samsung Care+ promotion benefits, registration may be required. For detailed Samsung Care+ information, please visit https://www.samsung.com/samsung-care-plus/. Care at home and abroad: When in need of Samsung Care+ services during travel, users should contact the visiting country/region’s local customer services center in advance for Samsung Care+ availability.