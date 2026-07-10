Road safety blitz targets pedestrians and drunk drivers

The TMPD intensified its fight for safer roads on July 4 and July 5, when 32 pedestrians were arrested for walking along freeways.

The TMPD’s Pedestrian Unit made the arrests in various locations, including the N1, N4, and Solomon Mahlangu Drive.

Suspects were taken into custody for posing a danger to themselves and other road users.

“The increasing number of pedestrian-related offences remains a major concern, as many pedestrians continue to place their lives and those of motorists at risk. “The department will continue to enforce the law and urges pedestrians to use designated crossing points and always obey road traffic regulations,” the TMPD said in a statement from the Communication Unit.

In addition to the pedestrian arrests, TMPD units also arrested 10 drivers for driving under the influence (DUI) of intoxicating substances, stating that impaired driving remains one of the leading causes of fatal accidents.

Six were arrested at Fountains Circle, two at the intersection of Paul Kruger Drive and the other two at the N1/N4 Proefplaas Interchange.

The TMPD Public Transport Unit also conducted compliance operations in Pretoria Central and Pretoria West, resulting in 26 public transport vehicles being impounded for operating without valid permits, in violation of the National Land Transport Act.

The TMPD Overload Control Unit also weighed 39 goods vehicles from Akasia and Centurion, issued five warnings, and identified seven as overloaded.

Residents are urged to obey all traffic laws and ensure that all vehicles comply for everyone’s safety.

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