Pretoria’s living, breathing libraries

Public libraries and the required reading that comes along with them are viewed by many as relics.

That said, whether at the National Library of South Africa (NLSA), a looming building with a view of the Union Buildings on the horizon, or the cosy, hushed Brooklyn Library nestled away in Brooklyn Mall, readers and their relevant libraries alike remain alive.

The NLSA, with its Pretoria campus located in the heart of the CBD, provides South Africans with materials that keep South Africa’s national heritage alive. It also serves as the central organisation for published output across the nation.

Although it is well-regarded by researchers, the NLSA also opens its doors to the general public.

“We are serving students, researchers, learners, government and private institutions locally, nationally, and internationally,” said Morongwa Modiba, the Manager of Information Access Services.

“We provide library space and collections for access, also a conducive environment for studies.

“We also provide computers and free Wi-Fi access for research and study, for online exams, job search, and online job interviews,” Modiba said.

Modiba explained that they also offer discussion rooms, interlibrary loans at the national level, open-access databases, and teach awareness literacy through educational sessions.

“When it comes to reading, NLSA continues to encourage, support, and help sustain reading among individuals and communities.

“We provide access to a wide range of reading material for all people of all ages and different backgrounds. And then, by making these resources readily available, we promote a strong reading culture and encourage lifelong learning.”

They also offer reading book clubs, storytelling sessions, and book discussions. While the library, acting as a research institution, does not lend out its books, it offers ‘photocopying and scanning facilities’.

Brooklyn Library offers many books available for members every two weeks. It acts as just one branch of a wider network of Tshwane Community libraries that provide many resources for residents.

According to librarian assistant Samantha Naidoo, the library primarily serves office workers and students but also provides services to a wide range of individuals.

“We cater for everyone. Elderly, school kids, students, job hunters, so basically, come in. You don’t need a membership card when you come in. You can just come in; you sign up with a visitor’s form.

“You’re welcome to sit and read. Use Wi-Fi. Study.”

She explained that the library offers more than books, including a reading circle that meets each month to discuss their chosen books in teams.

“Anyone is welcome to join. Everyone is equal. Everyone has the same type of access,” she said.

The Brooklyn library also hosts story hours every week at 15:00 for ages 0–12, depending on how still they can sit, with parents’ attendance allowed, as well as school holiday programmes.

The library also extends beyond its own walls, reaching out to nearby preschools to read books to children.

Naidoo spoke about the importance of books and reading.

“You’re more empathetic… books can meet you where you are, I guess. You can learn from fiction and you can learn from non-fiction. You can learn from the reading circles, like people, other people are reading.”

Regular visitor Steve Masilo said, “It isn’t just the place that is limited to books only, but also lifestyle.

“I’ve seen activities happen in this place. Other activities opened my eyes to the library’s contributions. And you can also meet other people and mingle.

“There are activities for kids that help equip them and tackle some social issues. It contributes to the well-being of society,” Masilo said.

“It was an eye-opener. And then it wasn’t just about coming to the library, only just limited to oneself. It touched other areas.”

The NLSA and Brooklyn Library are both free to the general public.

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