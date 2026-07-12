Elderly man dies following cardiac arrest in Centurion

An elderly man died on Friday, 10 July, after suffering a cardiac arrest at a residential home in Zwartkop, Centurion.

According to community emergency service CERT-SA, Centurion crews were dispatched at approximately 15:50.

“Upon arrival, an elderly male patient was found unresponsive with agonal breathing and no detectable pulse. Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) was initiated immediately,” said Ruan Heyns, spokesperson for CERT-SA.

Emergency personnel performed approximately 40 minutes of continuous resuscitation efforts on scene.

“Despite efforts by all emergency personnel on scene, the patient could unfortunately not be revived and was declared deceased at the scene,” Heyns said.

Heyns extended condolences to the family and thanked all services involved.

He also expressed gratitude to Emer-G-Med (Pty) Ltd, Monitor Net, Vision Tactical, Fidelity ADT, Netcare911, and all other emergency services for their assistance, professionalism and teamwork on scene.

Residents are urged to take note of the following when it comes to cardiac emergencies:

Cardiac arrest can happen without warning and requires immediate action. If someone suddenly collapses, is unresponsive, and is not breathing normally—or is only gasping—call emergency medical services immediately and begin CPR without delay.

If an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is available, use it as soon as possible by following the voice prompts.

Early CPR and rapid defibrillation can significantly improve a person’s chance of survival.

CERT-SA offers a variety of CPR and first aid training courses to the public.

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